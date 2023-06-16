Home

Viral

Jugaad At Its Peak: Viral Video Shows Baraatis Dancing With Coolers On The Road

Jugaad At Its Peak: Viral Video Shows Baraatis Dancing With Coolers On The Road

The wedding procession, which took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, took innovation to a whole new level. The baraat had coolers installed all along the route, and this desi jugaad has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Indore Baraatis Dance Amid Coolers Installed on the Road. (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)

Most of the Indians prefer their wedding ceremonies to be held in the winter season because of the pleasant weather. However, having a wedding in the summer season can be a bad idea due to the scorching heat. Well, the baraatis at a wedding found a creative jugaad to beat the heat while dancing in the baraat.

The wedding procession, which took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, took innovation to a whole new level. The baraat had coolers installed all along the route, and this desi jugaad has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

You may like to read

In the video clip, the baraatis can be seen beating the heat while dancing amid the cool air from the giant coolers installed along the route. Interestingly, the giant coolers were attached to the generators carried on a trolley, ensuring a non-stop flow of cool air for the baraatis.

Watch The Video Here

The video of the baraat was shared on Twitter by a user named @Anurag Dwary with the caption, “गर्मी में बारातियों का जोश कूल रहे इसलिये इंदौर में 400 बारातियों के लिये 1.5 किमी. के रास्ते में कूलर लगाये गये.” (To keep the baraatis cool and pumped up during the summer, coolers were installed along the 1.5 km route for 400 baraatis in Indore).

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has accumulated over 136,000 views and received more than 1,100 likes. Twitter users also flooded the comment section with hilarious comments, while some praised the organizers for installing coolers for the baraatis.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“What a great arrangement,” a Twitter user said.

Another wrote, “Indoriyon ke alag hi nashe hain.”

“Send these people to Delhi during summers, the weather of indoor will automatically become pleasant for them,” a Twitter user joked.

“ED and CBI should consider raiding the groom’s house,” another user commented.

“Obscene shows off,” a user said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.