Chennai: The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has spelled doom for the big fat Indian wedding owing to several restrictions imposed by state governments. However, couples are also maneuvering their way and coming up with unique solutions. After a video of a couple getting married on a plane went viral, now a bridge connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala has become the new hotspot for inter-state weddings. Also Read - Viral Video: Madurai Couple Gets Married on Plane to Avoid Covid Restrictions

According to News 18, a bridge across the river Chinnar that separates Kerala and Tamil Nadu has become the new destination for weddings and a total of 11 marriages have been solemnized at the spot during the last lockdown.

As the wedding season began on Monday, Unnikrishnan, a local of Marayoor Idukki in Kerala, married Thangamayil, a local of Batlagundu in Dindigul Tamil Nadu at the bridge. The family decided to conduct the wedding at the bridge to escape Covid restrictions as Kerala has made it mandatory for all visitors to have a Covid negative certificate, which is quite costly.

Notably, the bride’s family members were expected to pay Rs 2600 per individual for testing in Udumalpettai, so the ten-member Tamil Nadu group would have to pay Rs 26000 to obtain certifications for the entire group. On the other hand, it would have taken longer for the groom’s side to conduct the test in private labs in Kerala or to travel to Tamil Nadu.



The wedding was a solemn affair as the function was overseen by officials from both states’ police, health, forest, and excise departments, in the absence of a priest. The rituals started with the bride producing her covid negative certificate and stepped across the bridge, followed by the groom. As they tied the knot, the bride’s and groom’s families stood on either side of the bridge and blessed the couple.



Last year too, a number of weddings were conducted on the bridge:

Kerala: An inter-state couple tied knot at Chinnar bridge connecting Kerala & Tamil Nadu in Idukki y’day. “Bride is from Kerala & groom from Tamil Nadu. Since all family members could not travel for wedding, it was decided to conduct at border,” says AK Mani, former Devikulam MLA pic.twitter.com/z6CxEUHkBc — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Recently, another couple from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai made it into the headlines for their unique idea of getting married in presence of all their loved ones. The couple booked an entire flight from Madurai-Bangalore and tied the knot exactly when their aircraft hovered over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the ‘graceful’ presence of a whopping 161 relatives in the flight.