Jungle Kittens Rescued By Wildlife SOS, GSPCA In Joint Operation With Forest Department

The rescue operation took place after a concerned villager contacted the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA team.

Jungle Kittens Rescue: In a collaborative effort, Wildlife SOS-GSPCA, in conjunction with the Gujarat Forest Department, successfully rescued two jungle kittens in Uthiya Village in Vadodara, Gujarat. Initially mistaken for leopard cubs by a concerned villager, the rescued kittens are currently under the care of the forest department. The Wildlife SOS-GSPCA team, in collaboration with the forest department, successfully rescued two jungle kittens from an industrial area in Uthiya Village in Vadodara, Gujarat. The rescue operation took place after a concerned villager contacted the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA team, mistaking the two-month-old kittens for leopard cubs.

Upon verification by the NGO team, it was confirmed that the felines were, in fact, jungle kittens. Acting swiftly, the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA team, in partnership with the forest department, initiated a joint operation to successfully rescue the kittens. After a thorough on-site medical examination by the veterinary team, the kittens were handed over to the forest department ensuring the safety and well-being of the felines.

Raj Bhavsar, Project Coordinator at Wildlife SOS and President of GSPCA, said, “Mistaking jungle cats as leopard cubs fuels human-wildlife conflict, endangering these elusive felines who come in close contact with human settlements. Increased awareness is crucial to preserve their habitats and prevent retaliatory killings of the species.”

Karan Singh Rajput, Range Forest Officer, Vadodara, said, “The effective collaboration between Wildlife SOS-GSPCA and the forest department highlights the impact of partnerships in wildlife conservation. Facing rescue challenges, sharing expertise, and working together help in the conservation of wildlife and their ecosystems.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “It is heartening to see communities actively engaged in wildlife conservation. The villagers, initially concerned about the presence of leopard cubs in the area, cooperated with the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA team and the forest department throughout the rescue operation. This incident underscores the importance of educating the public about local wildlife to avoid unnecessary panic and promote coexistence.”

