Just Imagine, You Are Enjoying A Yummy Meal And This Happens | Watch Viral Video

You are feeling like you are on the seventh cloud and out of nowhere comes an eagle that snatches the slice of pizza or entire sandwich out of your hands with clinical precision.

Viral Video: We all have our favorite foods, and we just love to munch on them whether at home or outside. Also, we have our favorite food joints that we frequently visit to immerse in the delectable experience. It is a surreal feeling that cannot be explained in simple terms. When having our beloved food or snack, time seems to stop as we devour the stuff in our own sweet little world. But sometimes it does happen that amidst our personal celebration of our beloved food, something unwanted happens that not only spoils our mood but also leads to wastage. Something like spilling our food and drink by mistake, bumping into something or someone and dropping the tray and spilling the stuff, or getting an important phone call that you cannot miss. But there is something else that can spoil the party for you.

You are feeling like you are on the seventh cloud and out of nowhere comes an eagle that snatches the slice of pizza or entire sandwich out of your hands with clinical precision, or you are about to pick up the food packet and in the blink of an eye, a monkey appears out of nowhere and disappears with it. Honestly, you just cannot help because these animals and birds are gifted with extraordinary skills that help them to execute their plans to near perfection.

This is what the viral video shows, show spoilers. It is a montage which shows how people, including children, were robbed of their yummy treats by birds and animals. The video shows the subjects about to, or already enjoying the food when it is snatched away. Their reactions are also worth a dekko.

The video is shared on Twitter by @FunnymanPage with the caption, “What a day!”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

I’m sure many of you have experienced this.

The video has received its share of comments. Sharing a few.

