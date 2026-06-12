Just moments before separation, woman rips up divorce papers and hugs husband | Viral video

In a scene reminiscent of a reconciliation story, a Delhi couple chose not to go through with their divorce and instead decided to rebuild their relationship. A viral video shows the woman tearing up the documents and hugging her husband.

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A woman ripped up divorce papers and hugged her husband ahead of court hearing. @sathyashrii/X

Divorce rates have gone up in the years since Covid compared to earlier generations. With couples living so closely to each other, especially during the lockdown, and with the Work From Home setup. Many couples argue that they face adjustment and other issues, which often lead to stressful situations between them.

A similar story was seen taking place between a couple in Delhi. Only this time, instead of getting a divorce, the couple involved in divorce proceedings chose to give their marriage a second chance. A video has gone viral on social media where the woman was seen tearing up the papers and hugging her husband.

What had happened?

The wife, identified as Shikha Singh, got married to her husband in 2020. Differences between the couple began to emerge after some time, and the situation gradually worsened. Shikha later accused her husband, Saurabh, in a dowry-related case.

While fighting the legal battle, Shikha’s father allegedly faced severe financial hardship. Mounting lawyers’ fees and frequent trips to court drained his resources, leaving him unable to pay for his treatment. Around 10 days ago, he suffered a heart attack and was later admitted to a government hospital after his condition deteriorated.

True love always wins > According to widely shared accounts, Shikha Singh had filed a dowry case against her husband, Saurabh, and the couple had been fighting a legal battle for years. > During the prolonged proceedings, Shikha’s father allegedly spent much of his… pic.twitter.com/TK2jebIX1V — SriSathya (@sathyashrii) June 12, 2026

Upon hearing about the medical emergency, Saurabh is said to have forgotten the ongoing dispute and immediately gone to the hospital. He shifted his father-in-law to Medanta in Gurugram for advanced treatment. Today, Shikha’s father is reportedly in good health.

After all this, when the time came for the couple to appear for their divorce hearing in court, Shikha broke into tears when she saw her husband. And without wasting a moment, she tore up all the divorce papers and ran to hug her husband outside the court.

In the video, she can be seen hugging and crying in her husband’s arms. It is often easier to fight a case than to keep a relationship intact. But when one person chooses empathy over conflict, the paperwork behind the dispute can suddenly seem unimportant.

Internet reacts

People reacted strongly to the video on social media. One of the users wrote, “May God keep you together and don’t bring this day ever again… be happy.” Another user wrote, “Massive respect for the love the lady has! It’s rare!

Cheering the couple, a third user wrote, “Some bonds are unspoken and forever.” Another user wrote, “It’s never easy to separate… Thank God she made it on time, moreover the disputes are due to misunderstanding only.snd generally men don’t want to resolve and understand the feeling of wife, they only react to every sentence she says. more defensive.”