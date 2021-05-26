Hamirpur: Yet again, Covid managed to ruin plans as a groom in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur who was all set to leave for the bride’s residence received a shock. Just when the wedding procession was leaving, the Covid test report of the groom came in and showed that he was Covid positive. Also Read - After Groom Mysteriously Disappears From Wedding Venue, Bride Marries One of The 'Baraatis'

The incident took place in Bakcha village under Sisolar police circle where the wedding procession of Dharmendra Singh was all set to leave for the bride’s residence at Asgaha Tamaura village. Soon after, the district authorities were informed who reached the groom’s house. The wedding procession was stopped by the police team from proceeding to the bride’s house and the groom was taken to a quarantine centre in the district.

Dr Anil Sachan, in charge of, Maudaha community health centre, told The Times of India, ”The groom has been quarantined at Sumerpur quarantine centre. We conducted an on the spot Covid test of his family members and as well as other guests and asked them to isolate themselves at their respective homes for nearly 10 days.”

Notably, the groom underwent Covid test on May 22 and his wedding was scheduled on Monday i.e May 24.

The family members said that they would reschedule the wedding once Dharmendra recovered completely.