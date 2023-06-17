Home

Viral

Superman to Wonder Woman: AI Reimagines Justice League Superheroes as Undead Zombies | Check

Superman to Wonder Woman: AI Reimagines Justice League Superheroes as Undead Zombies | Check

Recently, an AI artist challenged the AI tool to reimagine a world where Justice League heroes have been transformed into undead zombies, wreaking havoc as they roam a city. The results of this imagination are truly amazing.

AI imagined Justice League Superheroes in Zombie avatar. | Photo: Instagraam/ @Wild.trance

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools are helping people across the world reduce their work pressure. They have become game-changers in almost every field, from teaching students to creating complex computer programs. AI tools have emerged as great aids for people of all age groups. These tools have also opened up a whole new dimension of creativity for artists. Now, artists can visualise anything, and AI tools will transform their visualisations into amazing artworks. Recently, an AI artist challenged the AI tool to reimagine a world where Justice League heroes have been transformed into undead zombies, wreaking havoc as they roam a city. The results of this imagination are truly amazing.

The artist took to his Instagram page and shared a series of images depicting Justice League superheroes who have now turned into zombies and are roaming the city. The artist shared these images with the caption, “Through an AI visualization, we witness the unsettling transformation of the Justice League heroes into undead zombies, wreaking havoc as they roam the city.”

You may like to read

Check The Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance)

In these images, The Flash is showcased as a zombie running at super-sonic speed through the city. Mighty Superman can be seen transforming into a zombie as well. The AI artist also imagined other Justice League superheroes such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Cyborg, and Aquaman in their zombie avatars, and the results are truly frightening.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered hundreds of views and likes. The artist created these amazing artworks with the help of an AI tool named Midjourney AI. Instagram users have praised the artist for his incredible imagination and artwork, with some jokingly stating that the AI-generated images are better than the recently released movie “Adipurush,” starring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Senon as Sita Mata.

This is not the first time that the AI artist has impressed the internet with his alluring creativity. Recently, he shared a series of AI-generated images where he imagined beautiful Hollywood actresses on their spiritual journey in the holy city of Varanasi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Artificial Intelligence News on India.com.