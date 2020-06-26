Thoothukudi: At a time when the death of American-African man George Floyd has sparked movements across the globe, a horrific case of police brutality in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin has jolted India. Also Read - Rest in Power: George Floyd Laid to Rest After Funeral Service in Houston

The shocking incident happened on June 19, when 59-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks (Fenix) were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules and keeping their mobile shop open beyond the permitted time.

It is being alleged that they were brutally thrashed, sodomised and tortured by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. Eyewitnesses have claimed that the cops inserted metal objects into one of the victims’ rectum, according to India Today.

On June 22, Fenix reportedly died at Kovilpatti General Hospital, while his father Jayaraj breathed last on June 23rd.

After the news went viral, people across Tamil Nadu including several film stars condemned the police brutality and demanded justice for the family.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, ”Police brutality is a terrible crime. It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors. I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix.”

Police brutality is a terrible crime. It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors. I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/sVlqR92L3p — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2020

The torture & murder of a father-son duo by the Tuticorin police is shocking to the core. Both suffered extreme internal bleeding & they were allegedly sexually abused for hours during the torture. The cops who did this must rot in jail for life. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 26, 2020

We live in truly barbaric, sickening times. Human beings are the worst species on this planet, and the cops who did this are worse. I hope they are given the maximum penalty by our Justice system. But do we have one that works? I guess we'll see.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 26, 2020

TW: gruesome violence please talk about this and raise awareness as much as you did for blm. stand up for the people from your own country too. hearing this is completely devastating and it breaks my heart tbh.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix pic.twitter.com/BAKCxED5of — dishwasher (@okthenksbye) June 26, 2020

Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 26, 2020

What happened in Saththankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism… The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls…. Some Humans are more dangerous than Viruses!!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 25, 2020

HORRIFIED to hear of the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in #Sathankulam

May they R.I.P.

This is NOT the work of Good and Honest police men who uphold Justice, Law & Order.

This is the work of a few sadistic and barbaric criminals in uniform!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) June 25, 2020

India is probably the one country where police brutality during lockdown were shared as funny forwards on WhatsApp. Police in this country get away with bare terrorism with next to no consequences. They're quite literally untouchable #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Ash (@Pewiwannadiepie) June 26, 2020

YOU CAN'T RAPE AND KILL SOMEONE FOR KEEPING THEIR SHOP OPEN A LITTLE PAST CURFEW. NO BODY DESERVES THIS KIND OF GRUESOME DEATH. STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND SPREAD AWARENESS, SIGN PETITIONS, AND REMEMBER THAT ALL COPS ARE BAD.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix#ACAB

petition in thread. — AJ 🏳️‍🌈 // Geminist (@crackanksha) June 26, 2020

What happened today to Jayaraj and Fenix can happen to any of us. What we need is not just justice for them. We need social and police reforms. So that a citizen in our country respects police not afraid of them. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Madan Gowri (@madan3) June 26, 2020

Can we stop calling it "Police Brutality"? It’s Murder.

Jeyaraj & his Son were Physically & Sexually assaulted & murdered by TN Police.

They're killing us because they know nothing going to happen to them.

These terror¡sts in uniform should be Punished.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix pic.twitter.com/Z7eATujblg — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) June 26, 2020

Will Indians march on streets in thousands(forget lakhs), like America? Will our government pass laws for a more humane system like US lawmakers did?

This is our “Vikas” – the utter loss of empathy, care & the will to stand with fellow Indians killed. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/wuGfEUmkIt — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) June 26, 2020

After the outrage, the Madras High Court took up the case on its own on Wednesday and ordered a video recording of the post-mortem after the relatives of the two men moved the court.

Two sub-inspectors have been suspended so far.

Meanwhile, all shops in the district were closed and over 1,000 people of Sathankulam town staged a protest, demanding justice.

The Chief Minister has announced Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased and a government job to one person from the family, based on their qualification.