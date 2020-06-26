Thoothukudi: At a time when the death of American-African man George Floyd has sparked movements across the globe, a horrific case of police brutality in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin has jolted India. Also Read - Rest in Power: George Floyd Laid to Rest After Funeral Service in Houston
The shocking incident happened on June 19, when 59-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks (Fenix) were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules and keeping their mobile shop open beyond the permitted time.
It is being alleged that they were brutally thrashed, sodomised and tortured by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. Eyewitnesses have claimed that the cops inserted metal objects into one of the victims’ rectum, according to India Today.
On June 22, Fenix reportedly died at Kovilpatti General Hospital, while his father Jayaraj breathed last on June 23rd.
After the news went viral, people across Tamil Nadu including several film stars condemned the police brutality and demanded justice for the family.
Rahul Gandhi wrote, ”Police brutality is a terrible crime. It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors. I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix.”
After the outrage, the Madras High Court took up the case on its own on Wednesday and ordered a video recording of the post-mortem after the relatives of the two men moved the court.
Two sub-inspectors have been suspended so far.
Meanwhile, all shops in the district were closed and over 1,000 people of Sathankulam town staged a protest, demanding justice.
The Chief Minister has announced Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased and a government job to one person from the family, based on their qualification.