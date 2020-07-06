New Delhi: In a horrific case that has sparked massive outrage on Twitter, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered for stealing mangoes from the orchard of an ex-army officer in Bihar’s Darbhanga. Also Read - #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Brutal Custodial Death of Father-Son Duo in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin Jolts India
As per a Deccan Herald report, the girl left her home at 6 am in the morning and when she did not return for two hours, her family members started searching for her. Later, her body was found in an orchard near the ex-army officer, Arjun Mishra’s house.
It is being alleged that the teenager had gone to pluck mangoes from a tree when the owner of the orchard raped her and killed her. As per local media reports, her father has further alleged that the police is trying to change facts by claiming her daughter died of an electric shock.
The incident has led to massive anger among the localities and triggered an outrage on social media as well, with many demanding justice for her, with the #JusticeForJyoti:
Many on Twitter had wrongly stated that the girl who cycled 1,200 kilometres to take her father home from Delhi, was actually the victim here. However, that’s fake news because the victim here is not the “cycle-girl”, but another girl from Darbhanga.