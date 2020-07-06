New Delhi: In a horrific case that has sparked massive outrage on Twitter, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered for stealing mangoes from the orchard of an ex-army officer in Bihar’s Darbhanga. Also Read - #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Brutal Custodial Death of Father-Son Duo in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin Jolts India

As per a Deccan Herald report, the girl left her home at 6 am in the morning and when she did not return for two hours, her family members started searching for her. Later, her body was found in an orchard near the ex-army officer, Arjun Mishra’s house.

It is being alleged that the teenager had gone to pluck mangoes from a tree when the owner of the orchard raped her and killed her. As per local media reports, her father has further alleged that the police is trying to change facts by claiming her daughter died of an electric shock.

The incident has led to massive anger among the localities and triggered an outrage on social media as well, with many demanding justice for her, with the #JusticeForJyoti:

#JusticeForJyoti The Indian society falls apart when you mention caste of the perpetrator and of the one on whom gendered caste violence is unleashed. It was the caste patriarchal impunity of a Brahmin Man which led him to commit such brutal act on a young Dalit girl. — Sumeet Blue (@BluePan10159831) July 4, 2020

#JusticeForJyoti

Justice for Jyoti 🙏🙏

Hang to death those criminals😤 pic.twitter.com/lt362WB7nq — Vidish sharma (@Vidish60928019) July 4, 2020

Everyday we are seeking Justice for our Honourable Women's.. Where India is Heading? If our government changes law that rapist to be hanged infront of public on Delhi incident itself, then these kind of Women abusive crime will not be happened. Really Painful.#JusticeForJyoti pic.twitter.com/dSuh7jmKnK — Trends DMK (@TrendsDmk) July 4, 2020

In yet another case of caste and gender violence, a 14 year old was brutally raped and murdered for allegedly stealing mangoes from an orchard in Darbhanga, Bihar. Where is Susashan sarkar?#JusticeForJyoti pic.twitter.com/S3DqQ9eC2L — DSF-JNU (@DSFJNU) July 5, 2020

Last week

It was #JusticeForJeyapriya

Today it is #JusticeForJyoti #JusticeForSasikala

When will this stop..

Don't they deserve equal rights to live here..

Respect women🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NNoDThqAV7 — Pk Dinesh (@GPkdinesh) July 5, 2020

It is very disgusting to hear such news every other day..

This is not right..

Please do strict the laws. @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JusticeForJyoti https://t.co/P1LYAA27kd — Aarushi (@IAmMyOwnAnchor) July 5, 2020

Many on Twitter had wrongly stated that the girl who cycled 1,200 kilometres to take her father home from Delhi, was actually the victim here. However, that’s fake news because the victim here is not the “cycle-girl”, but another girl from Darbhanga.