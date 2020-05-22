Sambhal: Despite laws banning the evil practice, dowry deaths continue to shame India, a painful reminder that nothing much has changed in our society. In yet another shameful incident, a young woman was allegedly murdered in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh because of dowry demands. Also Read - Odisha Shocker: Woman Set Ablaze by Her In-laws For Failing to Get Dowry, 3 Arrested
As per reports, Pallavi Kaushal said that her sister Kirti Kaushal died by hanging on May 3, allegedly a murder for dowry. She further said that despite filing an FIR, the Sambhal police have not yet arrested the accused persons — Vipin Kumar, Neetu, and Rudrakshi.
As it turns out, all the accused are absconding since the incident took place.
“We are all in lockdown and we have been trying to locate the whereabouts of the accused. We assure you that they will be arrested as soon as the lockdown is lifted,” Ashok Kumar Singh, circle officer said.
Seeking justice for her sister, Pallavi has now posted the case on Twitter with hashtag #JusticeforKirti.
Outraged at the incident, netizens have now come in support of the victim’s family and are demanding authorities to ensure justice for Kirti:
Dowry system is still a threatening and unfortunate reality in India, as 20 women die every day as a result of harassment over a dowry, either murdered or compelled to commit suicide.