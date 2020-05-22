Sambhal: Despite laws banning the evil practice, dowry deaths continue to shame India, a painful reminder that nothing much has changed in our society. In yet another shameful incident, a young woman was allegedly murdered in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh because of dowry demands. Also Read - Odisha Shocker: Woman Set Ablaze by Her In-laws For Failing to Get Dowry, 3 Arrested

As per reports, Pallavi Kaushal said that her sister Kirti Kaushal died by hanging on May 3, allegedly a murder for dowry. She further said that despite filing an FIR, the Sambhal police have not yet arrested the accused persons — Vipin Kumar, Neetu, and Rudrakshi.

As it turns out, all the accused are absconding since the incident took place.

“We are all in lockdown and we have been trying to locate the whereabouts of the accused. We assure you that they will be arrested as soon as the lockdown is lifted,” Ashok Kumar Singh, circle officer said.

Seeking justice for her sister, Pallavi has now posted the case on Twitter with hashtag #JusticeforKirti.

#justiceforkirti

My sister Kirti kaushal was murdered for dowry on 03rd of may. The accused Vipin Kumar, Neetu and Rudrakshi r still not arrested by Sambhal police and C.O Chandausi Ashok Kumar Singh. But now we want justice for sister. All accused should be arrested😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/ZXAm2o7wuj — pallavi kaushal (@pallavikaushal1) May 20, 2020

Outraged at the incident, netizens have now come in support of the victim’s family and are demanding authorities to ensure justice for Kirti:

Here we are in the era of 2020. In this pandemic, can’t believe people can be so cruel. Kirti kaushal was murdered by her in-laws for dowry on 3rd of may in chandausi sambal.

And they are still not arrested by the cops. Looks like they’re behaving as puppets.#Justiceforkirti pic.twitter.com/p1AZziMqqs — Rachana M Shankar (@RachanaMShankar) May 21, 2020

Why a bride is only for dowry gather?

Why dowry still ruling our country?

Bride is considered as goddess lakshmi and this is how some people treat the goddess.

This should be stopped.

Pani sar se upar ja chuka hai.

Kahi rape toh kahi dowry.

Stop it please.#Justiceforkirti pic.twitter.com/ob3sZjoax3 — HARSH (@_harsh_bhandari) May 21, 2020

D- Donkeys

O- Of the first order

W- Who can't stand on their feet

R- Rely on their wives riches

Y- Yet shameless

Be a man, not a beggar to ask dowry…

We want justice for kirti….😡#Justiceforkirti pic.twitter.com/lHO9VSN0Dk — Prasanjeet Anand (@PrasanjeetAnand) May 21, 2020

As Indian citizens we subsist on regular diet of caste massacres, mosque breaking, bonded labor, female infanticide & husbands who continue to burn their wives for dowry. What's hard to reconcile oneself to, personally & politically, is it's schizophrenic nature #Justiceforkirti pic.twitter.com/h6NI21eNrZ — Sharwari Archana (@Sharwari_A) May 21, 2020

Is it necessary to give dowry? How can someone be so cruel that they can murder someone for dowry? In this modern era, where everything is changing… Why can't it be changed that if anyone harass someone or kill them for dowry… they must be hanged. #Justiceforkirti pic.twitter.com/scFLduzC19 — Sneha Pruthi (@SnehaPruthi) May 21, 2020

We are into the 21st century and the dowry culture is yet to pass away.

Crime against women is sloping upwards. Killing a girl for dowry is an extremely shameful act. The officials need to make sure that we don't have anymore killings for dowry. We demand #Justiceforkirti. pic.twitter.com/HKOG2uV4Id — Payal Shukla🇮🇳 (@Payal83388794) May 21, 2020

Killing on the name of dowry? Where this country is going in 21st century.

It's very shameful thing occurred with kirti.

Police should investigate the case and arrest all the person who involved in brutal killing. #Justiceforkirti pic.twitter.com/yv7V0SxHO2 — 🇮🇳Anil Rajak🇮🇳 (@anilrajak45) May 21, 2020

#Justiceforkirti Pathetic but it's a request to all parents.. don't force your daughters for adjustment ..by forcing her to adjust with greedy in-laws you actually support to in-laws ..not to your daughters.. so make them independent so that they can live graceful life. pic.twitter.com/XII8bHhVpa — not Liberal PROUD HINDU (@KT94542886) May 21, 2020

A woman is not meant to buy a DOWRY … Do not look at the woman as money, but as her birth …. She's also a lifeline…. #Justiceforkirti pic.twitter.com/YRtdSQv989 — ரெளத்திர தமிழன் (@harishmohammedm) May 21, 2020

#justiceforkirti#Dowrydeath

Kirti kaushal was murdered for dowry still her murderers R not arrested by Sambhal police and All accused should be punished.

My only question is why Dowry deaths are found predominantly in India?

When will it stop? pic.twitter.com/8cAEHlaMt6 — Bhartiya_law (@bhartiyakanoon) May 21, 2020

Dowry system is still a threatening and unfortunate reality in India, as 20 women die every day as a result of harassment over a dowry, either murdered or compelled to commit suicide.