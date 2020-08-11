A promising life cut short! An exceptionally bright Sudeeksha Bhati from Uttar Pradesh, who overcame many obstacles to secure 98 per cent marks in her class 12 board exams in 2018, died in a road accident in Bulandshahr on Monday. Notably, the 20-year-old had been studying at a prestigious university in the United States, after receiving Rs 3.83 crore scholarship. Also Read - UP Woman Studying in US Dies in Road Accident While Trying to Evade Eve-teasing in Bulandshahr; BSP Demands Action
However, she had returned from the US in June amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and was scheduled to go back in August. On Monday, she was going to meet her relatives in Sikandrabad with her uncle Manoj Bhati, when the fatal accident happened.
As per an NDTV report, her family has alleged that she met with the accident because two men on a bike chased her and tried to harass her. It is being said that the eve-teasers started performing stunts near her bike. Sudeeksha’s uncle slowed the motorcycle but the other bike hit him, leading to the accident in which she died at the spot.
Bhati’s father is now demanding justice from the Uttar Pradesh government and the police for her daughter. Joining him, many on Twitter trended #JusticeForSudeeksha and demanded punishment to the two men who allegedly harassed her.
Former chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati tweeted: “In Bulandshahr, a promising student – Sudeeksha Bhati – who was travelling on a bike with her uncle lost her life due to misdeeds of bikers. This is highly tragic, shameful and condemnable. How will daughters progress? BSP demands the state should take swift action against the accused.
Here are other tweets:
However, officials said there was no harassment involved and denied reports that her uncle was riding the bike. According to them, Sudeeksha was riding pillion with her young brother, a minor, when his motorcycle crashed into another bike.
Hailing from a small village in Bulandshahar, Sudiksha Bhati, a tea seller’s daughter made headlines after she bagged a scholarship from Boxon College, USA due owing to her academic prowess.