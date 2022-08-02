Justin Bieber's Unbelievable Reaction to Indian Man Playing Dhol at Jagran Cracks up The Internet - Watch Viral Video

Canadian singer Justin Bieber took to his Instagram stories to share a viral video of an Indian man jumping and playing the drums at Mata ka Jagrata. His enthusiastic way of playing the drums has caught the singer’s attention and he has tagged his friend drummer Devon Taylor.Also Read - Kannada Actor Chandan Kumar Assaulted by Technicians on 'Srimathi Srinivas' Set, Watch Viral Video

In the viral video, a man can be seen wearing a hat with a yellow t-shirt and black pants playing dhol in an enthusiastic manner. He is such a delight to watch. While many people in the video can be seen sitting and praying, this man was seen dancing to his own tune, in his own style without giving attention to others. The internet can’t stop appreciating his unique style of dancing. Also Read - Taking a Lift? Know The Right Button to Press For Going Up And Down - Watch Video

“Devon Taylor, I am expecting you to do this next show,” Bieber wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Biryani Vessel Floating On Hyderabad Streets Leaves Internet In Splits| Watch Here Why

Justin Bieber’s Reaction:

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by रंगीले हरयाणवी 🤟🏻 (@rangile_haryanvi_)

In the video, there are idols of Goddess Durga and Lord Hanuman and the place is beautifully decorated. People in the video were also impressed with the man’s energy and enthusiasm.

The video was shared from the page Rangile Haryanvi and so far, the video has over 20.3 million views with 860K likes and 11.9k comments.

Not just the Canadian singer, the video garnered much love on viral videos. A user commented, “this is how you enjoy your job,” another user wrote, “need this kind of energy.”

Read the comments here:

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Let us know in the comment section below.