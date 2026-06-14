‘Boyfriend duties call’: Justin Trudeau breaks silence on choosing to watch Team USA FIFA World Cup opener over Canada’s match

Singer Katy Perry and her beau Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada have become the most talked couple.

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Love knows no limits and no boundaries. One such couple making headlines is Singer Katy Perry and her beau, Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada. The pair has gained several eyeballs and attention. The couple is often spotted together at events.

Recently, when both Canada and the US began their campaigns in the FIFA World Cup, Justin Trudeau chose to watch Team USA play instead. The 54-year-old ex-prime minister of Canada was at the U.S.-Paraguay match held Friday night in Inglewood, California, but did not attend the Canada-Bosnia and Herzegovina match that occurred earlier on the same Friday, for its final score of 1-1.

By skipping the Canada–Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup match and instead attending the United States–Paraguay clash in Inglewood on Friday night, Justin Trudeau left social media users speculating about the reason behind his decision. Well, it seems that the internet has guessed the answer. Many netizens quickly linked his appearance at the U.S. match to recent rumors surrounding singer Katy Perry.

Breaking silence, Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada has released a statement on X. “Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup,” Trudeau on X stated.