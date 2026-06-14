‘Boyfriend duties call’: Justin Trudeau breaks silence on choosing to watch Team USA FIFA World Cup opener over Canada’s match

Singer Katy Perry and her beau Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada have become the most talked couple.

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'Boyfriend duties call': Justin Trudeau breaks silence on choosing to watch Team USA FIFA World Cup opener over Canada’s match(Photo Credit: IANS)

Love knows no limits and no boundaries. One such couple making headlines is Singer Katy Perry and her beau, Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada. The pair has gained several eyeballs and attention. The couple is often spotted together at events.

Recently, when both Canada and the US began their campaigns in the FIFA World Cup, Justin Trudeau chose to watch Team USA play instead. The 54-year-old ex-prime minister of Canada was at the U.S.-Paraguay match held Friday night in Inglewood, California, but did not attend the Canada-Bosnia and Herzegovina match that occurred earlier on the same Friday, for its final score of 1-1.

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Why did Justin Trudeau choose to watch Team USA’s FIFA World Cup opener instead of Canada’s match?

By skipping the Canada–Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup match and instead attending the United States–Paraguay clash in Inglewood on Friday night, Justin Trudeau left social media users speculating about the reason behind his decision. Well, it seems that the internet has guessed the answer. Many netizens quickly linked his appearance at the U.S. match to recent rumors surrounding singer Katy Perry.

Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup https://t.co/85DXvsyCPp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2026

Breaking silence, Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada has released a statement on X. “Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup,” Trudeau on X stated. It is clear why Trudeau made this selection; his girlfriend is pop queen Katy Perry. She performed at the opening of the US vs. Paraguay game.

How did the Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau dating rumors begin?

Trudeau and Perry were both sitting at SoFi Stadium (the LA Stadium) in one of the luxury suites for the first half of the game while the US also raced out to a 3-0 lead on two goals by Folarin Balogun and an own goal by the Paraguayans before ultimately beating the Paraguayans 4-1. Canada’s FIFA World Cup opener kicked off in Toronto at 3 p.m. ET, while the United States faced Paraguay later that evening at 9 p.m. ET.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 when they were seen on a walk with a small dog in a park in Montreal, and later spotted grabbing dinner at the neighborhood restaurant Le Violon.

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A representative for the restaurant at that time had shared that the pair “seemed to have had a fantastic evening,” adding that they met the chef and made their way to the kitchen after the meal to thank the staff personally.