While K-Pop fans were enjoying terrific mashups of BTS and Bollywood songs, an Instagram handle has now treated them further by making BlankPink’s Jennie, Lisa, Jisso and Rose go all desi. Also Read - K-Pop Heartthrobs BTS Win Bollywood Buffs' Hearts, Groove to Sushmita Sen-Salman Khan's Song 'Chunari Chunari' And Fans Can't Stop Watching on Loop

A video currently breaking the Internet features a mashup of the BlankPink’s sensational stars and Bollywood number, Pardesia.

Undoubtedly the best crossover that one could expect mid-week, the video was shared by What The Cut? on Instagram and fans can’t help but watch it on loop. The clip is from BlackPink’s latest release, ‘How You Like That?’ and the perfect lipsync deserves all the kudos for the video. Check it out here:

Recently, another Instagram handle fed to our escalating yearn for fresher content during lockdown. An Instagram handle Filmforfare made the seven heartthrobs of the K-Pop band BTS, groove to the song ‘Chunari Chunari‘ from 1999 release Biwi No. 1 starring OG Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan.

The page is known for fiery mashups, K-Pop and Bollywood songs’ crossover being their favourite. The epic mashup with perfect editing that made the steps fall in place, not only left the fans hooked but also wishing that the seven members wore the signature red dupatta.

What do you think of these videos? Let us know in the comments below!