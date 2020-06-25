It is not everyday that you see an international band, especially a sensational one like the South Korean boy band BTS, set the floor on fire by shaking a leg to a Bollywood number but when they do, you watch on loop like a true movie buff! Feeding to our escalating yearn for fresher content during lockdown, an Instagram handle Filmforfare, made the seven heartthrobs of the K-Pop band groove to the song ‘Chunari Chunari‘ from 1999 release Biwi No. 1 starring OG Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan. Also Read - Ram Madhvani: Sushmita Sen Defines Aarya, She Has Both Strength And Vulnerability

The page is known for fiery mashups, K-Pop and Bollywood songs’ crossover being their favourite. The epic mashup with perfect editing that made the steps fall in place, not only left the fans hooked but also wishing that the seven members wore the signature red dupatta. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Hrithik Roshan, Says 'My Ex Lives in Rented House, I Own My House And Office'

The viral fever caught up on Twitter as well and while one user tweeted, “BTS dancing to Chunari Chunari is all the positivity you need for today!Whatsapp Gems (sic)”, another gushed, “I saw a video of BTS X Chunari Chunari in an Indian group on Facebook and I AM ADDICTED. The song syncs perfectly with the choreography (sic)” and yet another wrote, “I just watched a bts chunari chunari edit and i can’t stop watching it (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

BTS dancing to Chunari Chunari is all the positivity you need for today! Whatsapp Gems pic.twitter.com/6aqRUHchy9 — (@PropitiousOn3O) June 25, 2020

I saw a video of BTS X Chunari Chunari in an Indian group on Facebook and I AM ADDICTED. The song syncs perfectly with the choreography. — Bhakti Chavda (@BhaktiPChavda) June 24, 2020

I just watched a bts chunari chunari edit and i can’t stop watching it sksksksk — ąʂɧყ⁷ (@MANGBharDo) June 17, 2020

ROFL ! As hilarious as it can get when a bollywood song is imposed on break dance..https://t.co/bB2rjyTRLd — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@PCforinnovation) June 24, 2020

BTS chunari chunari Indian Version https://t.co/GDRPmdUvNF via @YouTube

If you know, you know. This should give @IDdocAdi a nostalgic moment from back home — Sarthak Virmani (@virmani_sar) June 24, 2020

While fans can’t stop gushing over BTS performance on ‘Chunari Chunari‘, the page dropped a whistle-worthy video of them grooving to Bhojpuri number, ‘Lollipop Lagelu‘ and other Bollywood songs.

Well, is this the best distraction on the Internet today or is this the best distraction on the Internet today?