New Delhi: Kaavan, an elephant has entertained crowds for decades from his small and desolate enclosure in a Pakistani zoo. The elephant was brought to Pakistan as a young calf from Sri Lanka which had gifted him around 35 years ago. In 2012, he lost his partner Saheli when she died from a gangrenous infection, and every since then he was called the world’s loneliest elephant. Also Read - Watch: Elephant Falls into Open Farm Well in TN Village, Rescued After 14-Hour Long Effort

After spending almost eight years alone, Kaavan, the 36-year-old bull elephant is finally being flown from Islamabad’s Marghazar zoo to Cambodia after a High Court ruling stated that conditions in this zoo were cruel. Also Read - Elephant Living in Chains for 30 Years in a Pakistani Zoo Set to be Free, Finds New Home In Cambodian Sanctuary

Kaavan was dubbed as the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ after his plight gained international attention. The unhappy elephant was also diagnosed as emotionally and physically unstable, while veterinarians have said that the elephant was malnourished. The miserable condition of the elephant in Islamabad had created an uproar among animal rights groups in the country and other nations. Also Read - Meet 'Bob-Cut' Sengamalam, An Elephant in Tamil Nadu Who's Going Viral Because of Her Unique Hairstyle

As per a report by Geo News, the Prime Minister’s aide on climate change Malik Amin Aslam said, “Pakistan’s only Asiatic elephant is being sent to its permanent habitat in Cambodia to lead a cheerful life. The ministry has issued a permit for Kaavan to fly out of the country.”

Speaking to journalists, Aslam said that the animal is being taken to the Islamabad airport from the zoo, and that a special Russian jet has been arranged to transport the elephant.

Dr Amir Khalil, a veterinarian with Four Paws, an Austria-based animal welfare group spearheading the collaborative operation to transport the 5-ton elephant, said Kaavan was heartbroken after Saheli died.

In May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that the animals kept in Marghazar Zoo were kept in cruel conditions and the zoo should be closed. In July, the court approved the plan to move Kaavan to Cambodia.

Commenting on the elephant’s departure, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the Pakistani people are embarrassed at not taking care of Kaavan.

American singer Cher took up Kaavan’s cause and has been vocal regarding his resettlement. She paid him a visit on Friday and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for making his relocation possible. “My wishes have finally come true”, Ms. Cher said in a statement.

🐘Kaavan’s journey to freedom from captivity in Islamabad to Cambodia will be a 2021 @SmithsonianChan documentary ❤️ Help us build Kaavan’s forever home 🏡 https://t.co/dzdl4Ew4gn 🙏🏻@ftwglobal #KaavansJourney pic.twitter.com/iTxdzfndNB — Cher (@cher) November 27, 2020

An international animal rights organisation named Non-Human Rights Project (NhRP) had hailed the IHC for its decision regarding the rescue of the elephant.

“After issuing a decision celebrated around the world that “without any hesitation” affirmed the rights of elephants and other nonhuman animals, the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan continues to pay close attention to and express support for the NhRP’s nonhuman rights cases, especially our litigation to #FreeHappy from the Bronx Zoo to a sanctuary,” read a blog-post by the organisation.

The NhRP is the only civil rights organisation in the US dedicated solely to securing rights for nonhuman animals, according to Geo News.

