Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Unseen Video Goes Viral: I bet there is not a single Indian who has missed out on Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’ The film brings together a stellar Bollywood cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham continues to rule our hearts to date and remains the go-to choice on days when we’re not sure what to watch. BUT K3G fans are upset with Karan Johar for removing some emotional sequences from the movie. It turns out that several sequences featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were cut from the final take. Not only that, but the final version that we have all been viewing for years also omitted sections that gave a glimpse of SRK-Kajol’s journey in London.

In one of the scenes, Kajol looked jaw-droppingly hot in a black thigh-high slit dress, romancing SRK. Another scene showed pregnant Kajol goofing with SRK in a grocery store in London. A Twitter user shared the viral video on social media and captioned it, “The decision to delete this montage is my villain origin story.”

the decision to delete this montage is my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/6CmLZ9n5LD — ash 🌊 (@mycrackischaos) March 16, 2023

The viral video of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s unseen footage quickly gained attention. Disappointed Bollywood fans reacted to the viral video. Several users asked for the film sequel. One of the users wrote, “The first scene of Rahul, Anjali at the airport with a young Pooja and khala jaan 😭😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺.” Another user asked, ” WHYYYY WOULD THEYYY DELETE THESEEE SCENESSSSS.” The third one said, “WHY ON EARTH WOULD THEY DELETE THIS WHOLESOMENESS BETWEEN TWO OF THE MOST ICONIC LEADS???????? AND HOW DID I NEVER KNOW THAT THIS EXISTED”

How did KJo have the heart to delete all of this 😭https://t.co/XNFcRyaBjW — sana (@sanaafsal) March 16, 2023

Incredible stunts during K3G https://t.co/0mgzKhavVZ pic.twitter.com/LqewLA8uX6 — this is just like death stranding (@KrisLovesMovies) March 16, 2023

NO ONE WOULD MIND K3G BEING 4 HOURS LONG TRUST ME https://t.co/N19c81WkQp — navi (@thoughtsofshah) March 16, 2023

Release the whole version and we have another ATG after Pathaan https://t.co/nUD0VEUqqK — LongByadh (@TheTigerHunter) March 16, 2023

Watched for the first 😭

Srk-kajol’s chemistry 😍🔥❤️ https://t.co/ghYPyQRsNs — 🌼🌼 (@Snowflakephill) March 16, 2023

I can’t believe I never knew the existence of these scenes. I’ve been robbed!! This ADDS to the story!! I always thought it was weird to show so much of their romance before marriage and then like ntg after 😭 https://t.co/0sIaV3nRc6 — tess (@tessbhattal) March 17, 2023

The way this is the first time I’m watching this 😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/IOABldXX1h — Iris (@IrisBarryAllen) March 17, 2023

WHY WOULD THEY DELETE THIS FROM K3G SKFGSJ

I’m seeing this for the first time 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 https://t.co/LCpZylvH5R — s (@reminiscekjd) March 20, 2023

The viral video of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham‘s unseen footage has 115.1K likes, over 4K likes and 1.5K retweets.

