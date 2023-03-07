Home

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar opened up about his struggles post his success on social media - Check viral post!

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar, became a sensation overnight, thanks to his viral music video. The man of West Bengali descent used to sing Kacha Badam while selling peanuts. The singer also collaborated with Bollywood rapper Badshah and was lauded by West Bengal police. Bhuban Badyakar, however, is currently having financial difficulties. The caption on the viral post shared by a paparazzi account read, “#bhubhanbadyakar the kaccha badam peanut seller is a worried man. Bubhan had built himself a new house and bought a four wheeler after he went viral. But now is back to his previous life of misery. According to him, a copyright issue has rendered him unable to even sing his own songs. He can no longer sing his own song as someone has stolen the rights for his Kacha Badam song 😲 #kachabadam.”

He claimed that a copyright problem prevents him from even singing his own songs. Bhuban recently submitted a complaint, claiming that someone had fraudulently appropriated the rights to his song Kacha Badam. He can no longer perform his own tracks and upload them to YouTube after falling victim to this copyright trap. In a recent interview with TV9 Bangla, Bhuban said that while uploading one of his songs on YouTube he got a copyright warning solely just mentioning the word badam. He was compelled to remove the music.

Several users dropped sympathy messages for the Kacha Badam fame. One of the users wrote, “Digital fame exists for a short period! Your reality is your identity.” Another user wrote, “If he was cheated then it is really sad… But if he blew up what he made then the only option he has is to collaborate with Ranu Mondal now..” The third one wrote, “Ye fame hai babu.. Jitna jaldi upar chadhata.. Usse bhi fast niche girata hai… Social media ka jamana hai😮.”

What are your thoughts on social media sensation Bhuban Badyakar’s situation?

