New Delhi: Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of ‘Kacha Badam’ which went massively viral on social media, has come up with another song called ‘Amar Notun Gari’ (my new car). In a video posted on social media, Badyakar was heard singing to the new track as he is surrounded by a group of people.Also Read - Namak Lagake Kha Ja: After Kacha Badam, This Guava Seller's Catchy Jingle Goes Viral | Watch

“Kacha Badam Kaku new song after his accident ‼️💥 #BhubanBadyakar #KachaBadam

#BadamKaku,” the caption of the post on Twitter read. Also Read - Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Hurt in Car Accident in West Bengal, Rushed to Hospital

Also Read - Viral Video: Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Grooves On His Trending Song In New Avatar. Watch

Bhuban Badyakar was recently injured in a car accident and was also admitted to a hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. He had reportedly met with the accident while he was learning to drive his new car.

“I bought a used car and was trying to drive it. It was met with an incident. I was injured but I’m fine now. So, I decided to record a new song for my new car,” Badyakar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Bhuban Badyakar became an overnight internet sensation after his song ‘Kacha Badam’ went viral. Almost every other song on Instagram had this number playing in the background. Badyakar composed the song to attract buyers as he travelled to different villages in the Birbhum district selling peanuts. His song was later remixed and uploaded on YouTube which has over 50 million views.