Guwahati: These days, police departments of different states are using creative ways to raise awareness about issues. Mumbai, Pune and Delhi police are all known for their witty and cheeky social media posts, aimed at protecting citizens and raising awareness about rules. Now, Assam Police has decided to use a Phir Hera Pheri meme to warn drug mafia and strengthen its fight against narcotics. The page shared a picture from the mass drug burning site with a picture of Kachra Seth from the movie Phir Hera Pheri. In the background, there is an image that shows Assam Police’s mass disposal of drugs as a whole bunch of drugs go up in flames. The character, played by Manoj Joshi, is seen smelling a pack of drugs and says the lines, “Kadak maal hai.” However, Assam Police changed the dialogue and wrote, “Kadak maal tha.”Also Read - 'OTP Share Karne Se...': Assam Police Wants You to Trick Scammers By Using Baba Sehgal's Beatboxing | Watch

“Ganja Heroin – All gone in the flames! To all the Kachra Seths around, here’s some news for you: We’ll continue our offensive against drug trafficking, across the state,” the police wrote while using hashtags “War on drugs” and “Assam against drugs”.

See the post here:

The pot has gone viral, and people loved the creative and informative message. A person said, “What an innovative way to express the wrath on the Drug Mafia. Kudos to your entire team for the tireless efforts in the war against the Drug menace in Assam.” A second wrote, “Whoever is handling the page- one like for you!” A third jokingly applauded the person behind the post and wrote, ”When you want to be memer but parents forced to join in police.”

Guwahati Police Commissioner Hardi Singh also commented on the tweet and warned, “Humse bach nahi sakte, yaad rakhna! (Remember you cannot fool us).”

Humse bach nahi sakte, yaad rakhna! https://t.co/bcA42hRgvo — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) August 3, 2022

Last month the Assam Police destroyed drugs worth 100 crores in a mass drug disposal exercise