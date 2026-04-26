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Kailash Kher REACTS sharply to on-stage request to sing at Delhi event, video goes viral

Kailash Kher REACTS sharply to on-stage request to sing at Delhi event, video goes viral

A video from a Delhi event featuring Kailash Kher has gone viral after an unexpected on-stage exchange. The incident has triggered conversations online, with many users reacting to how the situation unfolded during the live appearance.

Kailash Kher REACTS sharply to on-stage request to sing at Delhi event, video goes viral

Singer Kailash Kher recently became the centre of online discussion after a video from a Delhi event went viral. The incident took place at the Six Sigma Leadership Summit in Healthcare held at the Taj Palace, where he was invited as a guest speaker. What started as a formal stage interaction turned into a tense moment when a request from the host led to a sharp response from the singer. The clip spread quickly across social media with users debating his reaction and the message behind it. Many viewers focused on how he addressed the expectation placed on artists during live events.

What happened at the Delhi event?

During the programme, a female host asked Kailash Kher to sing a few lines on stage. The singer refused the request and spoke about how such expectations often reduce artists to casual entertainers. He said that music should not be treated like something that can be demanded instantly in a formal setting. His reaction was firm and reflected his discomfort with the situation unfolding in front of the audience.

What did Kailash Kher say?

In the viral video, Kailash Kher said, “Yahi main badalna chahta hoon yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sir do line aa gaa dijiye mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye.” He further added, “Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye…”

Also read: Kailash Kher breaks silence on Gwalior concert chaos: ‘I walked off only…’

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Why did he make such comparisons?

The singer explained that every profession deserves respect and should not be reduced to performance on demand. He used examples from sports and the armed forces to show that professionals are not asked to randomly demonstrate their work outside their actual context. According to him artists also deserve similar respect for their craft.

Once the video went viral reactions were divided. Some users supported his viewpoint saying artists should not be casually asked to perform without preparation. Others felt his response was too strong for a simple request. The incident quickly turned into a wider debate about boundaries between performers and audiences.

About Kailash Kher’s musical journey

Known for his powerful voice Kailash Kher rose to fame with Allah Ke Bande. He later delivered several memorable songs including Teri Deewani, Yun Hi Chala Chal, Chand Sifarish and Saiyyan which made him one of the most recognised voices in Indian music.

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