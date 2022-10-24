Bhubaneswar: Like any other festival and event, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again left us mesmerised with his beautiful sand art creation. And, this time it is with a 5 ft high sand sculpture of Goddess Kali with the installation of 4045 Diyas and 6 tones of sand at Puri beach in Odisha.Also Read - Sussanne Khan Kisses Beau Arslan Goni Infront of Paps After Attending Krishnan Kumar’s Diwali Bash, Check Reactions

The sand sculpture was created within 5 hours as students of his sand art Institute joined hands with him. The sand art has the face of Goddess Kali and the message “let us burn out all the negativity” written below it. Also Read - Diwali 2022: This Diwali Offer These Bhog Items To Goddess Lakshmi To Seek Blessings - Watch Video

A picture of the sand art was also shared by Padma Shri recipient Patnaik on his Twitter handle. He said, “This Diwali I want to appeal to people to keep our environment clean and pollution free Diwali.” Also Read - Over 15.67 Lakh Diyas Lit as Ayodhya’s Deepotsav Breaks its Own Guinness World Record. See Pics

#HappyDiwali 🙏

My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/3GZGe9TANQ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 24, 2022

So far, Sudarsan Patnaik has participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country. Sudarsan always tries to spread awareness through his sand art. His arts are appreciated by the UN Environment and WHO etc.

Earlier, renowned sand artist Pattnaik created a five feet sand sculpture with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on Odisha’s Puri beach to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.

Pattnaik has created a 5-ft high sand sculpture of PM Modi with the message ‘Happy Birthday Modi Ji’ by installing 1,213 mud tea cups. He used about five tonnes of sand for the sculpture. Pattnaik had been creating different sand sculptures of PM Modi on his every birthday.

“We have used these mud tea glasses to show PM Modi’s journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister of the country. Here, I convey my best wishes to PM through my art,” Sudarsan said.

Padma Shri Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships and festivals worldwide and won many prizes for the country. He always tries to spread a social message through his art form.