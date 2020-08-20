Kamala Harris on Thursday fondly remembered her Chennai-born mother and her family while accepting the Democratic Party’s historic nomination for the US vice-president. Also Read - US Election 2020: Kamala Harris Scripts History as Vice President Pick, Blasts Trump For Turning 'Tragedies Into Political Weapons'

Referring to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, she said, “She raised us (Harris and sister, Maya,) to be proud, strong Black women. And she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage. She taught us to put family first—the family you’re born into and the family you choose.”

Further, emphasising the importance of family in her life, Harris used the Tamil word “chithi” during her speech and sent desi Twitter into a frenzy.

“Family is my husband Doug. Family is our beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who as you just heard, call me Momala. Family is my sister. Family is my best friend, my nieces and my godchildren. Family is my uncles, my aunts and my chithis,” Harris said.

This is probably the first time a Tamil word was used in US political debates. Well, Twitterati grabbed on to the word ‘chithis’, which means ‘aunt’ in Tamil and just couldn’t keep calm! Many were impressed with Harris’s public acknowledgement of her Indian roots.

Meanwhile, Google searches for ‘Chithi’ spiked after Harris’s shout-out to her aunts.

Chef and TV host Padma Lakshmi, who was born in Chennai hailed her and wrote, ”I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now

I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 20, 2020

Check out some more reactions:

Growing up I had help from quite a few chithis in my neighborhood that helped me get over my learning issues. Everyone needs a chithi. Go @KamalaHarris make us proud!! — PK for Biden Harris 2020 (@pk_koduri) August 20, 2020

Millions of Americans are googling “chithi,” so next time someone @ me that Kamala Harris isn’t proud of her Indian heritage… 💪🏽 — Vipin Narang (@NarangVipin) August 20, 2020

Watching Kamala Harris speak with such pride about her South Indian mom, while I sit next to my Amma, and my nephew who calls me Chithi, is so special. https://t.co/hLMNKrBBte — Aarthi Gunasekaran (@aarthikaran) August 20, 2020

So much in love for this word chithi

when my niece calls me

Am a chithi too🤗

Completely approve this 😆

"Kamala Harris' shoutout to her 'chithis' in her DNC speech" https://t.co/OG0ppcmsZZ — Priya santoshi (@Priyasantoshi1) August 20, 2020

just saw Kamala Harris's acceptance speech where she spoke about her South Indian heritage with so much pride and also even said "chithi" and sent Americans googling what it was.

can't help but smile as a Tamilian!!! #tamilisagloballanguage — twtlit (@skathreya8) August 20, 2020

55-year-old Harris scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the first Black and Indian descent individual to be nominated as a vice-presidential candidate of a major political party.

If elected in the November 3 presidential elections, Harris, whose mother is from India and father from Jamaica, would be the first-ever women vice president of the United States.