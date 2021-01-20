New Delhi: After facing severe criticism for its latest issue’s cover image of the magazine featuring US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Vogue announced it will publish a new version of its February issue, with a different image of the leader wearing a light blue Michael Kors pantsuit. The original cover photo was criticised for appearing casual and “washed out” where she was seen wearing a blazer, jeans and a pair of sneakers and which was not so formal wear for viewers. Also Read - Joe Biden Will Soon Ride in Presidential Limousine ‘The Beast’: All You Need to Know About World's Safest Car

The previous cover photo was also slammed for its poor editing where her skin color was ‘whitewashed’ and as per social media users it diminished Harris’s achievements as the first Black woman to be elected vice president. Also Read - US Inauguration Day LIVE: With Few Hours Left, Donald Trump Grants Clemency to Bannon and Other Allies

According to a AFP report, Vogue announced it would release some copies with a more formal portrait of Harris wearing a light blue Michael Kors pantsuit after facing backlash. A spokesperson for Vogue said, “In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues.”

Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was reportedly forced to defend the original image after it circulated online earlier this month, insisting it was not the magazine’s intention to “diminish” Harris’s “incredible” election victory.

The photos were taken by American photographer Tyler Mitchell, who in 2018 became the first Black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover with his portraits of music icon Beyonce.

Even though, Harris did not put out a statement publicly reacting to the cover, sources said that she told US media that she was surprised by the choice of the more relaxed photo.

According to a Guardian report, even last year, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Wintour apologized to staff members in a letter for “mistakes” in publishing photographs and articles seen as insensitive to minorities.

She wrote, “Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate or give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers, and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I want to take full responsibility for those mistakes.”