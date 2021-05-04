New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended on Tuesday morning after the actress posted a video message on the alleged violence in West Bengal following the assembly election results. She not only demanding a presidential rule in West Bengal, but also tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take ‘Virat roop’ and tame Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee. With the suspension, the actress has lost about three million followers on Twitter. However, her Instagram account remains functional. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Twitter Suspends Her Account Over Her Tweet on Bengal Elections

Explaining the decision to permanently suspend Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account, a spokesperson of the micro-blogging site told ANI, “We’ve been clear that we’ll take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.”

Meanwhile, soon after her account was suspended, a section of netizens went into celebratory mode, and bombarded Twitter with opinions, memes and jokes.

Here are the best ones:

Responding to the suspension, Kangana told ANI, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.” She went on to add, “But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”

In April 2020, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended.