Kanpur: The shaher qazi in Kanpur refused to conduct a 'nikah' (marriage), saying that the DJ band and fireworks at the ceremony were against the 'Sharia' laws. He agreed to perform the 'nikah' only after the groom's family apologised for their conduct and stopped the DJ and the fireworks. The high-voltage drama lasted for nearly two hours.

According to reports, the marriage of the son of a businessman from Talaq Mahal area was to be solemnised with a girl in Jajmau area two days ago. A band accompanied the marriage procession and there were fireworks too.