Kilkil Sachan, who runs a coaching institute in Kakadeo area in Kanpur, has been arrested from his apartment in Keshavpuram area of the city in connection with objectionable posts on social media. Also Read - Vikas Dubey, UP's Most Wanted Didn't Figure in List of Criminals

Sachan had made a post on the social media applauding and glorifying criminal, Vikas Dubey, as a ‘lion’ for killing eight policemen in Bikru village of the district on Friday. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter: Was Gangster Vikas Dubey Tipped Off? 'Yes', Claims Arrested Accomplice

The tweets have now been deleted. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter: Gangster Vikas Dubey's House Demolished; Station Officer Suspended Over Alleged Role in Cops' Killing

Police are carrying out searches for another accused, identified as Rita Pandey.

Superintendent of Police, South, Aparna Gupta said that Sachan was being questioned and would be booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Acts.

Meanwhile, sources said that Sachan was close to Vikas Dubey and it was under the latter’s patronage that his coaching centre flourished.