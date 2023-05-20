Home

Kanpur: Youths Make Reel On Top Of Police Jeep

two youths found themselves in trouble after creating a reel on the jeep of the Commissionerate police in Kanpur.

After the ban on TikTok, there has been a growing trend among youngsters to create captivating reels on Instagram, with the goal of accumulating more likes and engagement.

However, some of these youngsters are not hesitating to break laws and even risk their lives in order to gain views and increase their followers.

In a recent incident, two youths found themselves in trouble after creating a reel on the jeep of the Commissionerate police in Kanpur.

As soon as the incident came to light, the Commissionerate police ordered an investigation into the matter. A police team is currently searching for the two individuals responsible for making the reel.

The video clip shows the police jeep with flashing blue and red beacon lights, while the two youths sit on its bonnet creating Instagram reel.

According to ACP Sisamau Shikhar, the video was recorded when the jeep was taken to an auto-repair shop for servicing.

One of the youths has been identified, and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the other youth. The ACP also emphasized that strict action will be taken against both individuals.

In a similar incident, a young man was arrested for creating a video while wearing a police cap. The accused, Pramod, told the police that he enjoyed making videos while wearing a police cap.

In January, a well-known social media influencer named Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail was fined Rs 17,000 by the Ghaziabad Police after she stopped her car on a busy highway to create an Instagram reel. The video of Vaishali went viral, showing her posing beside her parked car on the road while several vehicles passed by.

The craze for making Instagram reels has also cost the lives of some young individuals. A 16-year-old boy named Mohammad Sarfraz died on May 6 after being hit by a train on railway tracks in Hyderabad’s Sanath Nagar. Sarfraz, along with his two friends, was shooting a video for an Instagram reel.

