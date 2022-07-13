Trending News: American rapper, producer and designer Kanye West recently launched new trainer shoes with an unusual design called the ‘Yeezy Sulphur 450’, in collaboration with Adidas. The brand asked social media users for feedback on the new Yeezy Sulfur shoe. As feedback, Twitter users brutally roasted the bizarre design of the footwear comparing the Yeezy Sulfur shoe to foods like momos, sausage rolls, pasta, and foam banana sweets.Also Read - Balenciaga Takes Phatte Hue Joote To Next Level, Launches Destroyed Sneakers Worth Rs 1.42 Lakh. Internet Reacts

The star’s Yeezy Sulfur shoes were launched in May and retail at around £200 a pair but have been fetching up to £400. Many Twitter users compared the sneakers, which have a sock-like inner and a yellow outer casing that looks like shark’s teeth, to foods including ‘uncooked pastry’ and ‘cold butter’.

the new yeezys look like a Great British Baking Show challenge gone terribly wrong, like lemon tarts that were meant to look like sneakers suddenly collapsed in the middle and they just brought this to the judging table and cried pic.twitter.com/ZQBlvB6QyR — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 11, 2022

British pastry brands Greggs and Ginsters both joined the meme fest with netizens and trolled Kanye’s brand. Greggs suggested in a tweet that the pair of Yeezys is ‘two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack’. Pastry giant Ginsters tweeted saying ‘This looks familiar’.

Twitter users replied with other scathing insults and hilarious memes. ‘These are genuinely the worst footwear I have ever seen. You’ve released some horrid stuff but this takes the biscuit,’ a user wrote. ‘Is this art from cold butter?’ while @soulboydaveybee added: ‘You could be infringing Gregg’s cheese-and-onion pasty copyright,’ another user tweeted.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the new Yeezy Sulphur 450 shoe:

Looks like compressed pasta — Noriega (@313Noriega) July 12, 2022

Looks like the failed recipe I tried off of Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/kUGNcq4jYm — Nancy (@nancylasocki) July 12, 2022

Those croissants look underbaked. — Supernova (@Nova10987654321) July 11, 2022

I’ll have them, but only if they come with the soy and rice vinegar dip. I’m not keen on the sweet chilli. pic.twitter.com/7cJqvw17yn — Dinky Frinkbuster (@SkipMcGowan) July 11, 2022

Remind me of the Pizza Monsters from the original TMNT cartoon pic.twitter.com/JeKk4ldPl4 — Aaron Cooper (@aarxn82) July 11, 2022

looks like baking experiment gone wrong https://t.co/i8DzcnSYMn — kwangger (@kwangger) July 13, 2022

Two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack https://t.co/KNJ6RIT3jy — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) July 11, 2022

What do you think of these shoes?