New Delhi: Hours after a video went viral showing a Shiv Sena leader asking the Karachi Sweets owner to change the name of the outlet to something Marathi, party MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said Karachi Bakery and Karachi Sweets have nothing to do with Pakistan and their name change at this moment will not make any sense as these outlets are there for last 60 years now. Also Read - 'Something in Marathi': Shiv Sena's Nitin Nandgaonkar Demands Karachi Sweets Outlet in Mumbai be Renamed | Watch

He further issued a clarification saying that the demand for changing the name of the outlets is not Shiv Sena’s official stance. Also Read - How Much Does Obama Know About India?: Sanjay Raut Hits Out at Former US President Over His Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

“Karachi Bakery and Karachi Sweets have been in Mumbai for last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now. Demand for changing their name is not Shiv Sena’s official stance,” Sanjay Raut said in a tweet. Also Read - Shiv Sena Compares Trump’s Reaction on US Election Results To BJP’s Protest Over Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Karachi bakery and karachi sweets have been in mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan . It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.Demand for changing their name is not shivsena's official stance. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 19, 2020

The development comes after Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar asked an outlet of Karachi Sweets in the Bandra West area of Mumbai to change its name to “something in Marathi”.

Nandgaonkar has himself shared a video of the incident on his Facebook account and said he hates the word ‘Karachi’ because of its association with Pakistan.

In the video which was shared on his Facebook post, Nandgaonkar was heard saying that he hates the word Karachi as it is the place of terrorists in Pakistan.

“Our soldiers are dying because of the terrorists and hence this name isn’t acceptable in Mumbai and Maharashtra. You keep your name or your family name but not Karachi. We are giving you time and you change it,” he told the outlet owner.

Furthermore, he was heard as saying in the video that he would return after 15 days to check t name of the outlet is changed and he can contact him if he needs any kind of assistance in changing the name.

However, the outlet owner, a little while later, covered the word ‘Karachi’ with newspapers, as per an ANI report.