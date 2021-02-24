‘So, when are you planning to have a baby?’ If you are a married woman in India, you must have been bombarded with this invasive and irritating question all the time. No matter how successful a woman is in her career, becoming a mother is still considered to be the hallmark of a ‘complete woman.’ Now, a video by Instagrammer Harjas Sethi has depicted all the unnecessary pressure that an Indian married woman face, but in a rather hilarious way. Well, FYI, she is the same woman who has now become an internet sensation after sharing a video in which she ranted about joining office after Working From Home for over a year. Also Read - 'Abhi Abhi to Mere Dark Circles Gaye Hain': Girl's Epic Reaction to Office Mail 'Return To Work' Goes Viral | Watch

In the hilarious video, Harjas takes on the role of a nagging mother-in-law, taunting her daughter-in-law to have kids as she is running out of time. She even presents examples of how even career-oriented Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma all had kids, yet her ‘bahu’ is yet to give the ‘good news’! She starts the video saying, ”Beta, ab nahi karoge to kab karoge? Teen saal ho gaye shaadi ko. 30 saal ke baad na bacche nahi hote. Kareena ka ho gaya, Anushka ka ho gaya, agla number Deepika ka hai.”

Sharing the video, she wrote, ”I dare you to show this to your mother in law!”

Watch the hilarious video here:

The video has been viewed by more than 11,600 people with some commenting ”Oh goddddd hahahahah amazing.”

Notably, Harjas Sethi, who started making videos for fun on Instagram, went viral on Tuesday as she voiced all our fears and concerns of going back to office in an epic rant. In an exclusive interview with India Today, she said she is overwhelmed with the response to the viral video. “Yes, of course, it is very overwhelming. One does not imagine this even in their wildest dreams, for something like this to happen overnight. So yes, I did not expect this at all.”