New Delhi: Moments after Bollywood’s star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became parents to their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday, netizens started to flood the internet with congratulatory messages, Taimur memes as well as guesses for their newborn’s name.

Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, gave birth around 9 am. Kareena, 40, delivered their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The toddler, now four years old, has been an internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Gives Birth to Second Child - Bollywood Celebs Pour Good Wishes

And, keeping up with the trend, social media users took to Twitter not only to congratulate the couple but also to joke about Taimur’s reaction to hi baby brother’s arrival. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Welcome Baby Boy After Son Taimur Ali Khan - Official Confirmation Inside

Here are some of the funniest memes posted by Twitteratis after Kareena Kapoor gaves birth to her second child:

#TaimurAliKhan#KareenaKapoorKhan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and SaifAliKhan blessed with baby boy

What will be his name?

Aurangzeb or khizra khan ? pic.twitter.com/cjKKE6e8V5 — Vℹ️KÏ🅿️ËDℹ️Ã (@vicky_sharma___) February 21, 2021

#TaimurAliKhan realising that ab new baby k saath sab kuch share karna pade karega~ pic.twitter.com/WX6kybeMyM — A K i B (@akibaliii) February 21, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan #TaimurAliKhan #SaifAliKhan sara ali khan calculating how much money will she get from fathers total net worth …

1120 cr/3

=3733333333.33😅😅😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JZudE5Ak8x — Mayank Gupta (@MayankGtweet) February 21, 2021

*#KareenaKapoorKhan and Saif Ali Khan blessed with a baby boy* Reporter: How are you feeling?

Taimur: pic.twitter.com/pieT7i71bB — Slightly Grumpy 😤 (@roooossshhiiiii) February 21, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan and saif ali khan blessed with baby boy again

Le TaimurAliKhan rn : pic.twitter.com/QbikiujJ4e — Atul ♥ (@auraagekya) February 21, 2021

Even after Taimur’s birth, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Kareena and Saif had announced the pregnancy in August, thanking well wishers for their support. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said in a joint statement.

Saif, 50, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).