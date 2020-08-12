Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child together. The couple on Wednesday announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family and broke the internet with this big news! Also Read - 'Go Corona Go': Twitter Celebrates With Memes After Russia Announces World's First Covid-19 Vaccine

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a statement.

It was in 2016 that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her first child Taimur, who became paparazzi's favourite child.

Soon after the news broke, Twitter went in a full berserk mode, bombarding the platform with memes and jokes.

See some of the funniest memes here:

#SaifAliKhan and Kareena expecting their 2nd baby

Saif Ali Khan- pic.twitter.com/6icXM5N6rE — Issshita😗 (@nice_girl09) August 12, 2020

#SaifAliKhan

*le Taimur: Abse inn dono ke beech me soounga pic.twitter.com/yFhWabrRcD — Puffy blinder (@reyaaa41282911) August 12, 2020

Taimur after realising ‘ab property mein 4 hisse honge’:#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/lwRXckV9Wc — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) August 12, 2020

#SaifAliKhan announced his 4th child meanwhile taimur : pic.twitter.com/XEHwTMdviM — Kinda Joey (@Sahilarioussss) August 12, 2020

Congratulations to #KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan, who are expecting their 2nd child together! Prayers for a health pregnancy!#Taimur : pic.twitter.com/6bbGLxWi50 — Assoms Media 🙏 (@AssomsMedia) August 12, 2020

#SaifAliKhan

Saif & Kareena announcing their 2nd child together

Indian Media:- pic.twitter.com/54nbe0OoVk — Pratik Kashyap (@optimist_pratik) August 12, 2020

Media: #SaifAliKhan and kareena set to become parents for the 2nd time

Me: pic.twitter.com/EtuTBWNBqg — Tushar Kalwani (@tkzzeal) August 12, 2020

Viral bhayani after seeing the news of Kareena pregnancy #KareenaKapoorKhan

#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/6rsyfAYlZC — Nitesh Anand Singh (@niteshinurheart) August 12, 2020

#SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan is expecting second child. Fans After Knowing This News Be Like – pic.twitter.com/gyiYFNrlXH — Jethiyaa(New Id) (@Lal_Jethiya2) August 12, 2020

Last year in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena had said that she and Saif are extremely busy with work and that they are happy with Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.