Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child together. The couple on Wednesday announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family and broke the internet with this big news!
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a statement.
It was in 2016 that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her first child Taimur, who became paparazzi's favourite child.
Soon after the news broke, Twitter went in a full berserk mode, bombarding the platform with memes and jokes.
Last year in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena had said that she and Saif are extremely busy with work and that they are happy with Taimur.
On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.