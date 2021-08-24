Bengaluru: Doctors in Bengaluru force-fed laxatives and bananas to a thief to retrieve a stolen gold chain which he had swallowed in an attempt to not get caught by the police. If reports are to be believed the incident took place on Saturday night at 8:50 PM at Central Bengaluru’s MT Street when a man snatched a woman’s gold chain weighing more than 70 grams.Also Read - Karnataka Govt Takes BIG Decision Amid Possible Threat of Third Wave of COVID

As per the reports of Deccan Herald, the thief tried to snatch the woman's chain but she managed to hold onto it with one hand. Even after being attacked, she managed to draw passersby's attention. After being caught in the narrow street, he swallowed the chain to cover up his crime.

Later, he was taken to the KR Market police station, where inspector BG Kumaraswamy asked officers to take the thief to a hospital for first aid. It has been said that the police was not aware of the gold chain until the man was taken to the hospital.

In 2019, the Mumbai police had to resort to similar recourse to recover a swallowed gold chain from a thief. Police had ordered a basketful of bananas and force-fed him four dozen bananas after an X-Ray showed the metallic object lodged inside his stomach. Later, police ordered him to wash it with phenyl and placed him under arrest. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.