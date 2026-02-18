Home

Karnataka boy’s 5:30 am study routine under open sky goes viral; internet says, ‘bro is an inspiration’ | Watch viral video

Viral video: A Karnataka boy starts studying at 5:30 am under the open sky as the cattle around him keep grazing. Scroll down to watch it.

Viral News: When we often find excuses to avoid simple tasks like studying and working, a video is circulating on social media for all the right reasons. It shows the resilience of a child named Pratap from Karnataka as he sits in the open fields at 5:30 am for studying. After observing the young boy for a while, the man recording the clip goes ahead and strikes up a conversation with him. The little boy keeps smiling while peacefully answering all the questions. The highlight was when he said that he completes all the house chores and begins his study schedule everyday in this way. The unusual setting shows him studying under the open sky, sitting on the ground, with no chair and table. Alongside, the cattle are seen grazing in the atmosphere. You can watch the viral video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swadesh sutar (@mr_dribble_machine)

The viral video was shared with the caption, “Mindset >>>”

How’s social media reacting?

A person identifying as his wrestling coach said, “His name is Pratap Shivangekar. He is my student studying in Class 8 at Maratha Mandal School, Khadarwadi, Belagavi, Karnataka. He is a very talented student, both in academics and sports. He has shown excellent performance in wrestling and won a gold medal at the national-level Mission Olympic Wrestling Competition 2025. I am his wrestling coach, and I have personally seen his dedication and enthusiasm. He is a highly motivated and disciplined child with great potential. Students like him should be encouraged and supported to achieve greater success in the future.”

Social media users have flooded the comments section of the video. One user commented, “The maturity in his voice itself tells the whole story,” and another user wrote, “His determination reminds us that learning doesn’t wait for the perfect conditions—it’s powered by hope and perseverance.”

The third comment read, “When we have vision and determination nothing can defeat us, only our own self can defeat us,” and another said, “He has the voice of someone who has fought battles and come out wiser.”

One stated, “May God bless him,” and another user said, “Bro is an inspiration.”

When people flooded the comment section with red hearts showing their support for the child, one wrote, “Keep it up my child…one day you will succeed.”

