IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil had to face the wrath of Twitterati after she wrote in a social media post that bursting firecrackers on Diwali is not a Hindu tradition, noting there is no mention of crackers in epics and puranas. On November 14, D Roopa, who is Home Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, put up a Facebook link on her Twitter handle to a post she had written supporting a ban on firecrackers.
With Covid-19 cases still rising, many state governments had announced ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali.
"For those who cry victim that this is done to Hindus, well, crackers were not there during early and later Vedic age; there's no mention of crackers in our epics and puranas. Crackers came in to this country with Europeans. It is no core-tradition or custom related to Hinduism," Moudgil, IGP, Railways Bengaluru, had written.
”Ban on crackers in Bengaluru is for this year alone, given COVID situation. Why can’t for one year we abstain ourselves from the use of crackers. Are we so hollow that our joy is dependent solely on crackers?”, she further added.
However, a section of Twitterati wasn’t pleased with her statements, calling her comments ‘attack on Hindu culture’. Several users questioned her, asking her whether she would question the customs of other religions as well. Here are a few tweets:
Notably, a Twitter handle called ‘True Indology’ was also suspended after its account holder got into a war of words with the IPS officer over the origin of firecrackers. The account tried to argue that firecrackers were a part of Hindu culture while the officer argued that crackers came to India only after colonialism.
The suspension of the account has further irked a majority of Twitter users who have come out in support of True Indology, including actor Kangana Ranaut who questioned Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey for suspending the account.
After her tweets went viral, #BringBackTrueIndology began to trend on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
