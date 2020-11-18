IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil had to face the wrath of Twitterati after she wrote in a social media post that bursting firecrackers on Diwali is not a Hindu tradition, noting there is no mention of crackers in epics and puranas. On November 14, D Roopa, who is Home Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, put up a Facebook link on her Twitter handle to a post she had written supporting a ban on firecrackers. Also Read - Mumbai Police Summons Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Chandel For Third Time on November 23, 24

With Covid-19 cases still rising, many state governments had announced ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

"For those who cry victim that this is done to Hindus, well, crackers were not there during early and later Vedic age; there's no mention of crackers in our epics and puranas. Crackers came in to this country with Europeans. It is no core-tradition or custom related to Hinduism," Moudgil, IGP, Railways Bengaluru, had written.

”Ban on crackers in Bengaluru is for this year alone, given COVID situation. Why can’t for one year we abstain ourselves from the use of crackers. Are we so hollow that our joy is dependent solely on crackers?”, she further added.

However, a section of Twitterati wasn’t pleased with her statements, calling her comments ‘attack on Hindu culture’. Several users questioned her, asking her whether she would question the customs of other religions as well. Here are a few tweets:

Our forefathers told us how to celebrate Diwali. Pls don't try to redefine it. Thankyou — यशस्वी सिंह (हिन्दू🚩)🇮🇳 (@yasS_333) November 14, 2020

Mobile phones also harm the environment genius. Throw away your phone then. — Venky Viswanath (@VenkyV67) November 15, 2020

Pollution is caused by crackers only…what about cars and vehicles and industrial….Did any govn or court restrict production or sale ? wake up Only during Hindu festival 🙏 — KONE (@kone_twts) November 15, 2020

Mam, the problem is not crackers, it's constant interfernece in Hindu religion by Govt & judiciary while at the same time they maintain silence on practice of other religion which are way more harmful. — PK (@Goldflake_Yadav) November 14, 2020

I do agree but this disparity shows failure of gov order. It's not possible to implement nor its getting popularity!! Large part of population feels this is against their celebration spirit.. much gruesome acts performed when other people celebrate their and no ban imposed. — Prashanth (@Prashkb83) November 14, 2020

Notably, a Twitter handle called ‘True Indology’ was also suspended after its account holder got into a war of words with the IPS officer over the origin of firecrackers. The account tried to argue that firecrackers were a part of Hindu culture while the officer argued that crackers came to India only after colonialism.

The suspension of the account has further irked a majority of Twitter users who have come out in support of True Indology, including actor Kangana Ranaut who questioned Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey for suspending the account.

When they don’t have answers to your questions they break your house, put you in jail, gag your voice or kill your digital identity. Eliminating one’s digital identity is no less than a murder in virtual world, there must be strict laws against it #BringBackTrueIndology https://t.co/tvPiWidQez — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

After her tweets went viral, #BringBackTrueIndology began to trend on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

True Indology is doing great service in sensitising younger generation regarding Hindu Culture.

Let @Twitter restore @TlinExile immediately.

Let there be an investigation by #CBI into indiscriminate censorship affecting Fundamental Rights of Citizens.#BringBackTrueIndology — Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) November 18, 2020

If you didn't give a damn about Sameet Thakkar, Arnab Goswami and now what's going on with @TIinExile, then get ready for your turn.@narendramodi ji, please give us the freedom of speech in "New India". 🙏🏻#BringBackTrueIndology pic.twitter.com/dMVxoWpxC9 — Neha Beniwal (@NehaBeniwal18) November 18, 2020

Having a healthy debate & holding divergent views has become a crime? I hd read the whole debate, other than posting proof after proof Trueindology hd not once stooped to any sort of personal attack. Bt those with BLOATED ego wont understand this. #BringBackTrueindology https://t.co/OIhtdG6y6h — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) November 18, 2020

Dear @AmitShah @BSYBJP

Your egoist IPS couldn't win a Twitter debate against @TIinExile, so she got his account suspended. Please suspend @D_Roopa_IPS.

We pay her salary for fulfilling duties assigned, not for Dadagiri on social media#BringBackTrueIndology pic.twitter.com/TvlaX8yXLt — गीतिका🚩 (@ggiittiikkaa) November 18, 2020

