In a shocking incident, a farm labourer in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district sold his 3-month-old daughter for Rs 1 lakh to a childless couple. While many would assume that extreme poverty forced him into it, unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

After selling his daughter, the man bought a motorcycle worth Rs 50,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000.

However, his neighbours grew suspicious as they noticed him indulging in splurging and realized that his newborn daughter had been missing.

Upon receiving a complaint by the villagers, the women and child welfare department officials went to Tinakal village and questioned some people, including the child’s mother, according to a report in Times of India.

According to the report, the man is known for splurging and this is his second marriage.

The child was rescued by women and child welfare department officials on Saturday and handed over to an adoption centre. The police arrested the child’s mother, while the father is absconding.

However, the infant’s mother has appealed to the authorities to hand over her child to her, claiming that she agreed to sell off her daughter because her husband had threatened her.