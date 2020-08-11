Proving that ‘true love never dies’, Srinivas Gupta, a Karnataka-based businessman surprised everyone after he installed a silicone wax statue of his late wife at his newly-constructed home on the occasion of housewarming ceremony, in her memory. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa Recovers From Infection, Discharged From Hospital

In 2017, MVK Madhavi, his wife was travelling to Tirupati with their two daughters when she met with a fatal car accident. Though her daughter's sustained minor injuries, Madhavi couldn't survive. While she was alive, it was Madhavi's dream to own a bungalow, and hence Srinivas decided to construct a house in her memory before two years.

When the dream house was completed, Gupta wanted to make sure that his wife is present with him at one of the most significant moments in his life.

The videos and pictures of their housewarming celebrations have gone viral on social media and netizens are amazed by this heartwarming story of his tribute to his wife:

#Karnataka: Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017. Statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar pic.twitter.com/YYjwmmDUtc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

How much do you miss the person you love? This man from Bellary, Karnataka lost his wife in a car accident. And during his housewarming today he ensured she was present…by getting her wax statue done. Beautiful work by the artist too. So life like. Love finds a way ♥️ pic.twitter.com/vZYGtWiS3W — Revathi (@revathitweets) August 10, 2020

”It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. An artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife’s statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability,” said Shrinivas Gupta on installing silicon statue of his deceased wife.

“Our artist suggested me to have silicon statue instead of the wax statue as we live in Koppal which is a hot place, and an AC cant be open all the time to maintain the wax. So as per the suggestion, we got the silicon statue prepared,” Gupta added.

This grand gesture of everlasting love has moved the hearts of netizens and made them emotional.

One user wrote, ”So much of love. Felt emotional. It may be a statue for world but for him she is right there present with him. Brilliant creation. Talking about talent, no one can beat Indians.”

So much of love . Felt emotional. It may be a statue for world but for him she is right there present with him . Brilliant creation. Talking about talent, no one can beat Indians. — Roshni Shah (@roshshah89) August 11, 2020

Hats off to srinivasa guptha for giving true value for his long term relationship. He is showing how we have to value our relationship, that is lacking nowadays in all families. — GoogleMadhu (@ajaathashatru) August 11, 2020

Remarkable! The gesture by the industrialist and the artist's effort at portraying the emotions in the very appropriate manner. — L. Subramaniam (@ram5865) August 11, 2020

Wow.. Super 👏👏👏 So much love, husband's who will think like this?? Appreciated Mr.Gupta. 🙏 — వై వి రెడ్డి🇮🇳🙏 (@viswanatha58) August 11, 2020

People were also mighty impressed with the skill and creativity of the artist for creating the life-size statue, saying that it looked so real. Many even compared it with the wax statues of UK’s Madame Tussauds museum

Wahh hats off to the artist, it looks so real😳 — Neethu Nair (@Neethu__Nair) August 11, 2020

लगता है कि अभी उठ कर सबसे बात करेंगी,

इतनी सजीवता।।

वैसे हो न हो रात में या अकेले में कुछ महसूस जरूर करेंगे परिवार के लोग — Sushil Vishwa🆚 (@sushil_vishwa) August 11, 2020

Ranghannavar >>> Madame Tussauds And apart from all this.. it’s not the magic of silicon wax statue, it’s her husband’s love that made her alive once again 😊 — śambít 2.O (@aur_bataaao) August 11, 2020

Seriously, its so much realistic that even Madam tusade museum cant reach neraby to this statue.🙏 — Manojkumar (@Dharmak_Manoj) August 11, 2020