Mangaluru: Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor from Karnataka’s Mangaluru, received Padma Shri Award, India’s second-highest civilian award, from the President of India in New Delhi on Monday. The selfless 66-year-old orange seller received this award for bringing a revolution in rural education by constructing a school in Harekala-Newpadpu village in Mangaluru with his savings. Notably, Hajabba is illiterate and has never been to school himself. He has been selling oranges at at the Hampankatta market in Mangaluru since 1977 and earns a meagre 150Rs everyday.Also Read - Meet Padma Shri Awardee Chhultim Chhonjor, a Selfless Hero Who Single-handedly Built A 38 Km Road

Recognizing his invaluable contribution, Hajabba was conferred with Padma Shri under the category of social work. He was recognised for sharing the proceeds of his earnings for the maintenance and upkeep of the school. “President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Harekala Hajabba for Social Work. An orange vendor in Mangalore, Karnataka, he saved money from his vendor business to build a school in his village,” President Kovind tweeted.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Harekala Hajabba for Social Work. An orange vendor in Mangalore, Karnataka, he saved money from his vendor business to build a school in his village. pic.twitter.com/fPrmq0VMQv — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

Revolutionised rural education

The desire to bring revolution in education in his village came to his mind in 1978 when a foreigner asked him the cost of orange and he couldn’t answer. Aggrieved and embarrassed by the communication gap, he decided to build a school in the village.

“I only know Kannada, not English or Hindi. So I was depressed as I could not help the foreigner. I wondered about constructing a school in my village,” he said.

A thread on the incredible

Harekala Hajabba –

Unable to afford an education because of poverty, Hajabba took to selling oranges in Harekala around 25 kms from Mangaluru.

One fine day, when some tourists asked about the price of oranges in English, he couldn’t understand a word pic.twitter.com/5uDTsicg7E — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 20, 2021

However, his dream of constructing a school was realised only after two decades. According to BBC, Hajabba’s village did not have a school until 2000. In 2000, Harekala Hajabba invested all his life savings and started a school on one acre of land .The Akshara Santa (Letter Saint), a title that he earned through his philanthropic work, approached former MLA late UT Fareed, who sanctioned the construction.

“I had never had the opportunity to access education, and I did not want the children in the village to suffer the same fate,” he was quoted by The Better India.

The school started with 28 students and now accommodates 175 students until Class 10. As the number of students grew, he even took out loans and used his savings to buy land for the school.

The Road Ahead

Hajabba wants to invest the prize money that he has received after winning various awards in these many years in the construction of more schools in his village. When asked what his next target is, the 66-year-old man said, “My target is to build more schools and colleges in my village. Many people have donated money and I have accumulated prize money for purchasing the land for the construction of schools and colleges.”

“I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct a pre-university college (for Class 11 and 12 students) in my village,” he added. He also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, district in-charge minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary and MLA UT Khadar for recognising his philanthropic work.

A well-known face locally, Hajabba’s life story is already a part of the undergraduate program at Mangalore University and he has already received several local awards, according to a News Minute report.

