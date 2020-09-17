In a startling discovery, a team of Rampura Police in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district has unearthed a four-acre land which was being used to grow marijuana illegally. The police have also seized 9,872 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 4 crore. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Arrested in Drugs Case: When & How Did Marijuana Become Illegal in India?

According to The News Minute, three people have been arrested in connection with the case. but the prime suspect Rudresh is still on the run.

“Seized marijuana worth approx Rs 4 crores. Efforts are underway to nab the main accused Rudresh who had taken land on lease and grew marijuana. We raided the land on September 4, and Rudresh was found absconding. He a resident of Antapura Koracharatti in Bellary district” said police.

“Rudresh had leased the land and grew marijuana near Rampur police station limits. The land belonging to DB Manjunath, Y Jambunath, DY Manjunath, Rampur, Samantagowda, the intermediary who leased the land, Samanthagowda is a resident of Mahadevapur, Koodligi taluk of Bellary district,” police added.

The police reached the location after locals informed them that they had seen cannabis plant being cultivated in Vaderahalli, located in Molakalmuru taluk.

“The locals were watching the news about drugs and realised that the crops growing in that plot was the ganja plant,” the Rampura police said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act against the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway and efforts are being made to nab the main accused.