Using simple science and putting their creativity at best in these desperate times of COVID-19 pandemic, a team of researchers in Karnataka have converted an old fridge into a disinfection chamber. Calling it ‘Zero-COV’, the machine guarantees to kill 99.9% of microorganisms present on the surface of the objects that are placed for 15 minutes inside the fridge. Also Read - PM Modi's Requests Fall on Deaf Ears as Sanitation Workers Brutally Attacked With Axe in MP's Dewas

As per ANI, “Dr. Arun M Isloor, head of Chemistry Department, National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, along with research scholar Syed Ibrahim developed a disinfection chamber out of an old fridge. Dr.Arun M Isloor says,”we have named this as ZERO-COV” (sic).” The device reportedly disinfects edible items like vegetables and fruits apart from other objects. Also Read - World Heritage Day: 5 Delhi Monuments to be Illuminated to Show Solidarity With Corona Warriors

Last month, taking strict measures to ensure people stay at home, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar had said that all the people who are home quarantined in the state will have to click their selfies and send them to the government every one hour. Failing to do so, such people will be shifted to the state quarantine centres and action will also be taken if wrong photos are sent.

Even as this was a weird request made on behalf of the government, a BJP MLA was seen celebrating his birthday a couple of days back, defying the nationwide lockdown. Masala Jayaram, the party’s MLA from Turuvekere, hosted the party in a government school in Tumakuru’s Gubbi taluk. The gathering included children as well and the MLA, dressed in his best clothes and wearing gloves, with his mask hanging from his ears, can be seen cutting a large chocolate cake and passing it around to people.

So far, Karnataka has reported 359 cases of COVID-19 with the death toll in the state at 13. In total, the coronavirus cases in India have reached upto 14,378 with total death toll in the country at 480. Out of these, 1992 cases have recovered as per the latest reports.