Karnataka Teacher Poses For ‘Romantic’ Photoshoot With Student On Educational Trip; Internet Is Shocked

The headmistress is accused of inappropriate behaviour with the minor boy studying in SSLC, as she allegedly documented intimate moments with him on her mobile phone during the tour.

New Delhi: A teacher and a student from Karnataka are causing a stir online after some photos of them surfaced on the internet. The headmistress of a government high school in Murugamalla village has come under severe criticism for doing a photoshoot with her class 10 male student during an ‘educational study tour’. The incident has sparked outrage among parents, leading to calls for immediate action against the teacher.

The leaked photos, which quickly became viral on social media, show the teacher and the student hugging and kissing each other. The pictures also show the student, dressed in a kurta and trousers tugging at her saree, lifting her among other intimate acts.

According to various media reports, the headmistress is accused of inappropriate behaviour with the minor boy studying in SSLC, as she allegedly documented intimate moments with him on her mobile phone during the tour.

“Where are we heading as a society? Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka’s Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral,” Rajawat said in his post.

Where are we heading as a society ? Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka’s Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral, following which the student’s parents filed complaint with the Block… pic.twitter.com/WviIHtOP3J — Amit Singh Rajawat (@satya_AmitSingh) December 28, 2023

After learning of the incident, the parents of the impacted student confronted the teacher at the school, horrified. Outraged by the incident, they filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO) and demanded that the headmistress’s behavior be thoroughly investigated.

After receiving the complaint, the BEO V Umadevi visited the school and made some enquiries, said the Deccan Herald report. The official told the outlet that she won’t make any comment without making proper enquiry.

Strong action should be taken against the student. He is not innocent,” commented one user. “Teacher is practically training her student in love making poses,” said another. One user questioned why there is uproar over the photoshoot, saying there’s “nothing wrong in it” adding if action has to be taken “both should be punished”.

“He is not a kid, they want to enjoy themselves,” joined a third person. “Just imagine the outrage if the teacher is a male and the student is a female,” commented a fourth. “What is going on these days, this is so wrong,” said next.

Many also dubbed the behaviour of the teacher and the student ‘unprofessional’. The post was shared yesterday and pulled 41.9K views from people.

Similar incident

In 2022, a video of a teacher dancing to a Bhojpuri song in the classroom went viral, drawing criticism from social media users. The video depicted a teacher in a saree dancing to the song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori,’ with students in the background waving and jumping, further fueling the discourse regarding the ongoing challenges related to professional conduct within the education sector.

