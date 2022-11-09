Karnataka TET Exam: Sunny Leone’s Photo Appears on Hall Ticket of Candidate, Screenshot Goes Viral

The gaffe came to light at the Rudrappa College when a candidate produced her hall ticket carrying the image of the actress. The candidate belonged to Koppa, Chikmagalur district and had applied for a teacher’s post in Shivamogga.

Viral news: In a major graffe, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s photo was printed on the exam hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 recently. The screenshot of the admit card has now gone viral.

Reportedly, the gaffe came to light at the Rudrappa College when a candidate produced her hall ticket carrying the image of the actress, following which the principal of the institution lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

The blunder has left many people amused and has also led to an inquiry into the incident by the education department after it went viral.

Karnataka TET Exam admit card has Sunny Leone adult photo.

Congress has alleged that it’s fault of KA education dept, which govt has refuted.

However, the candidate said, she took help of husband’s friend in filling up forms and uploading photo at exam portal. pic.twitter.com/1p7OSS525Z — खोटा_सिक्का™ 💦 (@Gk_India33) November 9, 2022

According to a report in news agency PTI, the goof-up would have occurred at the time of uploading the photograph while filling out and submitting the application online. The candidate said she did not fill out the application online but asked others to do it on her behalf.

The education department said in a statement that candidates have to fill out the application online for which a user ID and password is generated, which is exclusive to the candidate and no one else can meddle with it.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Karnataka Congress social media chairperson BR Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the state education department had printed the photo of the former adult star Sunny Leone on the hall ticket instead of the candidate’s photo.

Responding to Naidu’s allegation, BC Nagesh’s office issued a statement saying, “Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file.