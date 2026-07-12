Karnataka transport minister asked to leave by bus conductor after failing to provide exact change; driver and conductor suspended

The minister travelled between 7:10 PM and 9:10 PM on routes covering Jayamahal, TV Tower, RT Nagar, CBI Road, Hebbal, Manyata Tech Park, Nagawara, Hennur, Hennur Bande, Byrathi Bande, and Geddalahalli to assess the quality of public transport services.

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Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh c

New Delhi: To experience the problems faced by the city bus passengers, the Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh carried out a surprise inspection in disguise on Saturday night. During the inspection, a BMTC conductor allegedly asked him to get off the bus because he did not have exact change. The minister was traveling wearing a face mask to assess the quality of city bus services without revealing his identity.

Byrathi Suresh boarded a BMTC bus traveling from Hebbal to Nagashetty Halli. He asked for two tickets and handed the conductor a Rs 100 note. The conductor requested exact change. When the minister said he did not have any, the conductor reportedly told him, “If you don’t have change, get off the bus.”

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Neither the bus driver nor the conductor recognized the minister since he was wearing a mask. Following the incident, Byrathi Suresh quietly got off the bus without revealing his identity. The bus driver and conductor were later suspended.

Karnataka Transport Minister @byrathi_suresh travelled incognito on 10+ BMTC buses.across Bengaluru for 2 hours wearing a mask to inspect services firsthand. He suspended a driver and conductor after a bus failed to stop for passengers. In another bus, a conductor asked him to… pic.twitter.com/celtwAXIPG — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) July 12, 2026

Where did the minister travel?

The minister travelled between 7:10 PM and 9:10 PM on routes covering Jayamahal, TV Tower, RT Nagar, CBI Road, Hebbal, Manyata Tech Park, Nagawara, Hennur, Hennur Bande, Byrathi Bande, and Geddalahalli to assess the quality of public transport services.

He also took a short ride in an auto-rickshaw from Nagashetty Halli. His experience there was no better. Although the fare meter showed ₹30, the driver demanded ₹36. When the minister questioned the extra charge, the driver reportedly said the meter would be corrected later. The minister eventually paid ₹40 and got off the auto-rickshaw.