As people await with bated breath a human vaccine against coronavirus amid home remedies suggested by different people, a Congress councillor in Karnataka has come up with a novel recipe to tackle the virus – rum and half-fried eggs, sunny side up. Also Read - Nasal Coronavirus Vaccine More Effective Than The Injected Ones, Here is How The Former Will Work

His recommendation to beat coronavirus through a video had went viral before Thursday.

“Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 90ml rum and stir it well with your finger and drink it. Eat two half-fried omelettes to ensure that the coronavirus vanishes,” said Ravichandra Gatti, a councillor in Ullal town near Mangaluru, in the viral video.

Gatti said he had tried many medicines for Covid-19 but vouched that only rum and eggs worked.

“I am not suggesting this as a politician, but as a member of the corona committee,” he said.

“Many people are there in Bengaluru and Madikeri who drink rum but I do not drink or eat fish,” Gatti said.

Gatti is known to be social worker for nearly 15 years. Congress leaders from Mangaluru area were planning to discuss the matter.

Senior Congress leader Ugrappa declined to comment on the party worker’s video while UT Khader was not reachable on phone.

Ghatti’s phone was unreachable whereas he was last active on his Whatsapp account on Tuesday evening.

An official at the Ullal Municipal Commissioner’s office said that councillors have been made members in the ward-level Covid task force committees.

Ullal town is 12 km from Mangaluru city.