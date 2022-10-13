Karwa Chauth Memes: One of the most significant celebrations for married women in India is Karwa Chauth, which is being celebrated today. It is a day when married women observe a fast wherein they do not eat or drink water right before sunrise till they sight the moon. Women observe this fast for the sake of health and longevity for their husbands. They break their Karwa Chauth fast only when they’ve seen the moon and offered bhog. The festival is celebrated in several parts of North India especially Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. These days, husbands also share the responsibility of togetherness and observe a fast for their wives. Over the years, Bollywood movies and TV soaps have popularized the festival.Also Read - Viral Video: Pune Cop Sings Arijit Song Desh Mere, Wins Hearts Online With His Soulful Voice. Watch

As women celebrate the festival, netizens gave a hilarious twist with some of the rib-ticking memes, which make you laugh out loud. From making jokes about the husband and wife relationship to women ardently waiting for the moon sighting, here are some of the memes on Twitter.

KARWA CHAUTH MEMES: CHECK TWITTER

Girl today to their mom-

Mummy aaj bhook nhi hai yakeen kro#karwachauth_2022 #karwaChauthSpecial pic.twitter.com/MgZe7nAhSX — áìz (@Monsieur_faiz) October 13, 2022

How men celebrate #KarwaChauth tag your friends who celebrate like that. #karwachauth_2022 pic.twitter.com/4jW26JRIyI — Salute India (@India1Salute) October 13, 2022

#KarwaChauth *When everyone’s searching for the Moon today* Moon (saying to Stars & Planets): pic.twitter.com/EIX5HFfquP — Chatur Ki Memes (@ChaturKiMemes) October 13, 2022

#KarwaChauth Knowing that it’ll get so much attention today, today’s Moon be like: pic.twitter.com/C2cCZ6r7Cv — Chatur Ki Memes (@ChaturKiMemes) October 13, 2022

#KarwaChauth

Chup chaap se khalo, koi nahin dekh raha! pic.twitter.com/nhHzDQfzWx — Dipiya Dilawari (@Dipdil) October 13, 2022

Tonight while the moon rises from the clouds: #KarwaChauth pic.twitter.com/FSp20OX22w — Priti (@lyfcasm_) October 13, 2022

#करवा_चौथ #KarwaChauth *De@th exists* Husband whose wife is fasting on occasion of Karwa Chauth : pic.twitter.com/cHcO5EZJEl — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) October 13, 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022 Timings:

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will begin on Thursday. The tithi will begin sharply at 1:59 am. Karwa Chauth will end on Friday. The tithi will end at 3:08 am. The Karva Chauth upvasa time will begin at 6:20 am and end at 8:09 pm. The puja muhurat will begin at 5:54 pm and end at 7:08 pm.