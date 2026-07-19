‘Karwa denge nahi, Karwa dijiyega’: 13-year-old boy’s emotional plea to DM over alleged land encroachment goes viral; Internet says, ‘Salute’

A 13-year-old Class 8 student from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly approached the District Magistrate during Tehsil Diwas to seek justice.

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'Karwa denge nahi, Karwa dijiyega': 13-Year-old boy's emotional plea to DM over alleged land encroachment goes viral; Internet says, 'Salute'(Photo Credit: Screengrab from Instagram/shiva_gupta1)

Trending video of the day: From heartwarming, emotional to disturbing, numerous videos often go viral across social media platforms. While many videos are quickly deleted and forgotten, only some gain momentum and become popular online. Most viral videos spark discussions and controversies, often accompanied by various memes depending on the video’s content. One such video is going viral across social media platforms, including Instagram, where a young boy’s innocent yet determined appeal to the District Magistrate won the admiration of netizens. The clip, which has gone viral, shows the boy seeking help over an alleged encroachment on his family’s land, with many praising his confidence and courage at such a young age.

What is this viral video all about?

According to the reports, a 13-year-old Class 8 student from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly approached the District Magistrate during Tehsil Diwas to seek justice over an alleged illegal encroachment on his family’s property. The boy’s bold and determined appeal has drawn widespread attention on social media.

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In the short clip, several officers were moved by the request made by 13-year-old Amitabh Gupta, who said, “Sir, don’t just look at it… please get justice done.” His composed manner and confidence reportedly struck others. Reportedly, the magistrate promised the boy that he would look into the matter and directed the officials concerned to probe the issue. The officer also reportedly encouraged the Class 8 student to continue focusing on his education.

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In the short clip, the boy can be heard telling the District Magistrate, “Karwa denge nahi, karwa dijiye ga” (“Please don’t just say it will be done; please ensure it is done”). Furthermore, he added that the family is in dire financial conditions and claims that his mother is able to buy only Rs 50 worth of vegetables, which is insufficient to meet the family’s everyday expenses. Moreover, the boy alleges that some officials demand commissions instead of resolving grievances, though these claims have not been independently verified.

How are netizens reacting to the viral video?

The video has gone viral. Netizens were quick to respond to the viral video. ‘Bhai yar confidence level yar,’ a user on X wrote. Another user wrote, “Bilkul sahi bol Raha baccha.” A third user wrote, “Salute.”

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“The Kid reflects the reality while the ones in Power who are supposed to help his reality are laughing on his face and tell him how he should act like. Bravo to the ones in Administration I hope you all get well soon.,” a fourth user wrote. “bechare ki majburi pr bhi sb has rahe hai ,, uski preshani smjo uski ma 3000 monthly kamati hai ,, per day dm 3k leta hai bat sun kr log apne apne ghr chale jayenge soch us bache ki nark jesi life ke baare m kisi ko koi mtlb nhi hai ,, mandir m lakho ka daan de skte hai pr ese garib jo mahnat kr rhe hai unki koi madad nhi krega,” a fifth user added.

The information in this report is based on media reports and content circulating on social media. We have not independently verified the claims.