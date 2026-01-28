Kashmir snowfall: Massive avalanche hits resort in J&K’s Sonamarg; Watch viral video

Home

The viral video shows that a massive avalanche hits Sonamarg, which falls in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, at nearly 10:12 pm on Tuesday. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: x.com/PTI_News (videograb)

Viral news: When tourists travel to the mountains to enjoy the snowy weather, a dramatic video from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg has shocked everyone. The chilling moment was captured on CCTV footage, and the surprising glimpses can give goosebumps to anyone seeing it. The video shows that a massive avalanche hit a tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday night at around 10:12 pm. You can watch the viral video here.

Avalanche hits tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg

An avalanche refers to a large amount of ice falling down the side of a mountain. The viral video shows that a massive avalanche hits Sonamarg, which falls in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, at nearly 10:12 pm on Tuesday. One of the CCTV footages reveals that a mass of snow sheet moves down the slope and spreads across the land. The different angles give shocking details of the incident.

Viral video

VIDEO | An avalanche hit Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, but there was no loss of life, officials said. They said the avalanche hit Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district at 10.12 pm on Tuesday. The massive avalanche was caught… pic.twitter.com/Dw5Dl9FCDp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2026

The video was shared by PTI with the caption, “An avalanche hit Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, but there was no loss of life, officials said. They said the avalanche hit Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district at 10.12 pm on Tuesday. The massive avalanche was caught on CCTV camera, showing snow engulfing buildings, officials said. However, they added there were no reports of any loss of life.”

Impact of the avalanche in Sonamarg

The impact of the avalanche that hit Sonamarg resulted in surrounding large parts of the valley with a snow sheet. This also led to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway’s closure. It happened because of the heavy buildup of snow around the Navyug tunnel at Gazigund and Banihal.

The authorities reported no loss of life and said that because the runway couldn’t be safely used due to heavy snowfall, all the 58 flights had been cancelled at Srinagar International Airport.

