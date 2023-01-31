  • Home
  • Subhan Allah! Kashmir Turns a Visual Delight For Tourists With Fresh Snowfall in Kupwara, Netizens Call it ‘Winter Carnival’ – See Viral PICS & Videos

Tourists who are now visiting Kashmir are having a blast because the area resembles a winter wonderland right out of a movie.

Published: January 31, 2023 11:23 AM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Kupwara snowfall in Kashmir
Subhan Allah! Kashmir Turns a Visual Delight For Tourists With Fresh Snowfall in Kupwara, Netizens Call it 'Winter Carnival' - See Viral PICS & Videos (Picture Credit: @KashmirTML/Twitter)

Trending Kashmir News: Parts of the Kashmir valley are experiencing an intensification of cold waves, and temperatures below zero have been recorded in locations like Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Kupwara, etc. Nothing appears more exquisite than Kashmir in Winter. Do you agree? If not, the latest visuals from Kupwara, a district in north Kashmir will convince you. Winters last here from October to the beginning of March, and this is when you may see the peak of snowy Kashmir. People in Kashmir awoke to find themselves covered in snow as a result. The stunningly spectacular view of the snow-capped mountains and snowfall in Kashmir has drawn thousands of visitors. Check out some breathtaking visuals and videos of the snow-capped mountains in Kashmir shared by residents and visitors!

CHECK VIRAL PHOTOS AND VIDEOS FROM KASHMIR’S FRESH SNOWFALL

It’s difficult to realize that the valley was once green given the amount of snow that currently covers the entire area. The snowfall that started on Monday continued until late in the day, with upper regions receiving 2-3 feet of snow deposit. Following this, the daily activities in Kupwara remained disrupted.

Make sure you carry adequate woollens and shawls. A trip to Kashmir during a snowfall will forever be a memory to cherish!

